'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Is Connected to Previous DC Games

After facing a massive delay last year, the much-anticipated title Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is finally set to release in 2023. The upcoming game puts players in the shoes of known DC villains Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang as they attempt a mission to (as the title suggests) kill the Justice League. Well, and save Earth.

Kill the Justice League is shaping up to be a thrilling action-adventure shooter but does the game take place in the same universe as the Batman: Arkham games? The new game is far from a sequel, but there are more than a few tie-ins for DC fans to pick up on.

Is 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' in the same universe as the 'Batman: Arkham' games?

During the Sony State of Play on Feb. 23, the developers confirmed that the game will be set in the same universe as the Arkham games, though the game is far from a direct sequel to the title. Kill the Justice League is reportedly set five years after the events of Arkham Knight, and developers have confirmed that the most crossover you'll see is occasional "related narrative elements."

Instead of taking place in Gotham, as so many of the other games in this universe have, Kill the Justice League is set in Metropolis, Superman's home city. The developers have called the setting "our biggest map yet," writing on PlayStation's blog "Metropolis is more than twice the size of Batman: Arkham Knight’s Gotham, but it’s not just about size: we’ve put the detail and personality in our world that we think makes it feel alive, and that players expect from us."

DC buffs should also note that this game is entirely separate from the many DC movies and shows being made at this time, so you won't be able to draw any parallels between this game and any of the previous Suicide Squad movies.

Do you need to play the 'Batman: Arkham' games before 'Kill the Justice League'?

Even if you haven't been a big fan of the previous DC games, you will still be able to dive right into Kill the Justice League without ever having played the Batman: Arkham games. Though they're set in the same universe, they are entirely original storylines that are not directly connected to each other.