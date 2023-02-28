Home > Gaming > Hogwarts Legacy Source: Avalanche Software Trying to Bust Through the Slytherin Door in 'Hogwarts Legacy'? Here’s What You Need to Know By Jon Bitner Feb. 28 2023, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

If you or someone you know is a member of the transgender community and in need of support, call the Trevor Project's 24/7/365 Lifeline at 866-4-U-TREVOR. You can also use TrevorChat, their online instant messaging option, or TrevorText, a text-based support option. If you are looking for peer support, you can visit TrevorSpace from anywhere in the world.

J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title.

There are hundreds of secrets to discover in Hogwarts Legacy, but few are as rewarding as learning what’s behind the door to the Slytherin Scriptorium. There are a few requirements you’ll need to meet before you stumble upon the door – and there are even more requirements to open it. But if you’re determined to bust through and see what’s on the other side, here’s how to open the Slytherin Door in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to open the Slytherin Door in 'Hogwarts Legacy'.

You’ll encounter the Slytherin Door in Hogwarts Legacy during one of Sebastian’s quests, “In the Shadow of the Study." It’s one of the earlier quests in the story, although you’ll need to be at least level 16 to begin. With that out of the way, simply start the mission and follow Sebastian. He'll eventually lead you to Ominis, who tasks you with opening the Slytherin Door.

To open the Slytherin Door, you need to light all three braziers scattered throughout the hallway. Not only that, but they need to be lit in quick succession – so having fast reflexes is crucial. When looking at the door, you’ll notice two braziers on the left and a lone brazier far off to your right. If you’re having trouble spotting them, use Revelio to help identify their locations.

Now that you know the location of the three braziers that open the Slytherin Door, you can attempt to light them. Remember – they need to be lit as fast as possible, otherwise, the door won’t open. The easiest way to do this is to stand near the door, cast Confringo on two paired braziers, then whip around and quickly cast Confringo on the last brazier. Light them quickly, and the Slytherin Door will open.

What’s behind the Slytherin Door?

Unfortunately, opening the Slytherin Door is just the first obstacle you’ll need to overcome during the “In the Shadows of the Study” quest. Several puzzles await you on the other side of the door, but solving them will reward you with Crucio, an Unforgivable Curse. It’s incredibly powerful and serves as a great compliment to the best spell combos in Hogwarts Legacy. Not only does it inflict damage over time, but it curses enemies – causing them to take increased damage from attacks.