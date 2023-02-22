Home > Gaming > Hogwarts Legacy Source: Avalanche Studios Your Choices in 'Hogwarts Legacy' Will Impact the Story — Are There Multiple Endings? By Anthony Jones Feb. 22 2023, Published 2:24 p.m. ET

J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title.

Like other open-world RPG games, Hogwarts Legacy lets players make choices that sway the main story and its eventual conclusion. On a smaller scale, that same agency applies to how players decide to gain essential spells or complete optional quests with rewards best used for overcoming challenging bosses.

Choices made in side stories with one of the companion characters in Hogwarts Legacy could even grant players the Unforgivable Curses, revealing that making specific decisions matter in the long run. As players head to the climax of Hogwarts Legacy, many have started asking if the game has multiple endings. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know.

Does 'Hogwarts Legacy' have multiple endings?

We won't go deep into spoiler territory, but Hogwarts Legacy does have multiple endings. As of this writing, there are three endings, with the "Good" and "Evil" paths occurring near the end of the campaign. Toward the end of the game, you'll need to fight your way to the Final Repository of Ancient Magic, where Professor Fig will ask you what you intend to do with it. During this encounter, two dialogue options will pop up: "I intend to open it" and "I intend to keep it contained here."

If you open the Repository, the "Evil" ending will begin, while the containing it leads to the "Good" ending. Some aspects of the endings will occur in both, but they will initiate and conclude differently. Later, you can get the universal conclusion considered as the "True Ending" after continuing your playthrough beyond the main scenario and winning the House Cup. Regardless of your choice, the post-game experience will be available and won't be impacted by your decisions.

Some players say the side stories in 'Hogwarts Legacy' were "better" than the main plot.

On Reddit, players have started discussing several ending plot points across the main story in Hogwarts Legacy and even hashed out the morality behind the "Evil" ending. One Reddit user from another thread stated the main plot for Hogwarts Legacy wasn't bad, but they were more excited about the side stories with classmates.

"I love the quests a lot, but I wish they would have merged some of the student plots with the main one," said the Reddit user. "It felt wrong having no classmates with me fighting the final battle. Not to mention the writing on the Sebastian story line was better than the main plot IMO."

Others who liked the response seem to feel the same about the writing and character involvement. Unfortunately, the disjointed structure of the quests for fleshed-out characters in Hogwarts Legacy has kept them from intertwining into the main scenario, which feels to many like a missed opportunity.