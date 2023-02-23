Home > Gaming > Hogwarts Legacy Source: Avalanche Software Here’s Where to Find Sebastian in 'Hogwarts Legacy' – Along With Both Endings to the Dramatic Quest By Jon Bitner Feb. 23 2023, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

When you’re not working through its main quests, there are plenty of activities to keep you occupied in Hogwarts Legacy. One of the most popular ways to spend time in the wizarding world is by completing side quests – and none are as dramatic as "In the Shadow of Fate," which gives you a chance to turn in your fellow student, Sebastian Sallow, for meddling with the Dark Arts.

Interested in learning more about the character? Here’s where to find Sebastian in Hogwarts Legacy, along with a brief look at the two endings available for his questline.

Where to find Sebastian in 'Hogwarts Legacy'.

If you’re trying to figure out where to find Sebastian in Hogwarts Legacy, you won’t have to look very far. Sebastian is introduced as part of your first Defence Against the Dark Arts class. You’ll even get to challenge him to a duel. This quest is called “In the Shadow of the Undercroft,” and it kicks off with you meeting Sebastian in the Astronomy Wing of Hogwarts.

Eventually, Sebastian’s quests will take you to Feldcroft, the Undercroft, and various catacombs. The final portion of the questline, "In The Shadow of Friendship," can’t begin until you’ve wrapped up the main quests. You’ll also have a big decision to make during Sebastian’s questline, as you’ll have the option to turn him in for his crimes or turn a blind eye to his actions.

Should you turn in Sebastian in 'Hogwarts Legacy'?

During the quest, "In the Shadow of Fate", you’ll be given the option to turn in Sebastian for his crimes (we’ll avoid major spoilers here). If you do turn him in, you’ll never see the character again and he’ll get expelled from Hogwarts. However, if you don’t turn him in, you’ll find Sebastian in the Undercroft during a later quest.

Sebastian will then stick around at Hogwarts, and you can interact with him to learn any unforgivable spells you’ve yet to master. If you’re playing as a “good” character, you’ll likely want to avoid these spells and turn him in to the authorities. But if you don’t mind a morally ambiguous character, adding these skills to your arsenal is an easy way to grow your power in Hogwarts Legacy.

This questline isn't the only one that forces you to make a big decision to make, as the main story wraps up by giving you another fork in the road. If you need help navigating the final chapter of Hogwarts Legacy, be sure to check out our full guide on the Repository.