Opening the Repository in 'Hogwarts Legacy' Is a Big Decision – Here's What You Need to Know

The repository in Hogwarts Legacy is a bit like Pandora’s Box. Unlocking the repository could grant you incredible magical abilities – but it will likely come at a steep cost. Deciding whether to open the repository or keep it contained is one of the biggest decisions you’ll make in Hogwarts Legacy, and it has a serious impact on how the game ends. Here’s a closer look at the game’s ending to help you decide if you should open the repository in Hogwarts Legacy.

Should I open the repository in 'Hogwarts Legacy'?

Although Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t have a morality system, the repository gives you a chance to make a “good” or “bad” decision. The “good” thing to do would be to keep the repository closed and contain its ancient magic. However, you have the option to do the “bad” thing and attempt to harness its powers for your own purposes.

If you open the final repository in Hogwarts Legacy, Professor Fig will die as a portion of the cavern collapses. You’ll then be sent into the battle against Ranrok. Following the final boss fight, you’ll be able to harness the power of the repository, although it doesn’t have a significant impact on your gameplay. Instead of improving your magical abilities, you notice a unique new special effect surrounding your wand.

If you decide not to open the repository, Professor Fig will still get crushed by a rockslide – but he’ll survive the incident. Following the battle against Ranrok, the two of you will then contain the ancient magic inside the repository and seal the Keeper's oath. Once the magic is sealed away, Professor Fig will give a few last words before succumbing to his earlier injuries.

In other words, Professor Fig will die regardless of whether you open the repository or use it to contain the ancient magic. The big difference is how the character goes out – and choosing to open the repository is largely seen as an “evil” move. It does, however, give you a visual effect for your wand that’s otherwise unobtainable.

Also, note that opening the final repository and keeping it closed has no bearing on your fight against Ranrok. You won’t be granted bonus damage or given an advantage for choosing to open the repository, so you can simply view the action as a way to build your character’s legacy.

The Final Repository might be the final quest in Hogwarts Legacy, but there are actually a few side quests that unlock after wrapping up your adventure. Completing these will give you access to the Hogwarts Legacy true ending, although you’ll need to be at least level 34 to start one of them. Thankfully, your choice to open the repository has no impact on these last quests, so feel free to open or contain the repository as you see fit.