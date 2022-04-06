The Best Batting Stance Makes All the Difference in 'MLB The Show 22'

There are multiple MLB icons' stances to pick from when you start The Show 22, but there are a few that stand out as some of the best.

Yordan Alvarez has long been a favorite for fans of the franchise, and it's understandable why. He has a powerful swing that leaves few holes to exploit, and newbies will want to take advantage of that.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also has another solid stance, thanks to his high-hitting stance. With him, you can easily hit any balls that fly in outside the plate.