The Best Batting Stance Makes All the Difference in 'MLB The Show 22'By Sara Belcher
Apr. 6 2022, Published 6:15 p.m. ET
The new features introduced to MLB The Show 22 set it apart from its predecessors, with a new difficulty option to make it a good game for players new and old to play. But for those just getting into the franchise, you may need some help selecting the best hitting stance and settings to make the most of your player's build. Here are some of the best batting stances and settings to help you out so that you and your team can take home some wins.
The best hitting stances in 'MLB The Show 22.'
There are multiple MLB icons' stances to pick from when you start The Show 22, but there are a few that stand out as some of the best.
Yordan Alvarez has long been a favorite for fans of the franchise, and it's understandable why. He has a powerful swing that leaves few holes to exploit, and newbies will want to take advantage of that.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also has another solid stance, thanks to his high-hitting stance. With him, you can easily hit any balls that fly in outside the plate.
Lastly, Byron Buxton is another good fit for players, as he has a smooth swing that brings both power and accuracy once the ball makes contact. He's also versatile, being able to hit from both sides of the plate.
While we can recommend any of these stances, it's also important to note that if you continuously find these stances unhelpful, it may be time to toy around more with the settings. Every player is different, and you'll want to find whatever one works best for you.
What are the best hitting settings in 'MLB The Show 22'?
There are three different types of hitting settings players can choose from when they start the game.
Directional hitting is the default setting and allows the player to adjust the direction they will aim the ball up until the time of contact. This setting also assumes that the player is well adjusted to the other gameplay mechanics and can time their swing correctly.
Zone hitting allows the player even more control over their swing and really should only be used by veterans to the game. You can bat a ball to the line between the zones using this method, though you have to make sure your contact numbers are high enough to make this setting effective.
Lastly, the timing hitting setting is best for newbies. With this one, the only thing the player has to worry about is connecting with the ball at the right time.
If you're new to the MLB The Show franchise, then we definitely recommend you choose the timing setting, though if you're somewhat familiar then the best option is probably directional. This allows for you to make adjustments to your swing up until the point of contact, making it great for those still getting used to the game and veterans alike.