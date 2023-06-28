Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok These Best Friends Caught Their Boyfriends Cheating — With Each Other In a now viral video, two best friends recalled how they caught their boyfriends cheating on them ... and the ending is quite surprising. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 28 2023, Published 5:35 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@elise.b.f

Most BFFs wouldn’t have any qualms about their respective significant others being friends with each other. After all, who doesn't love a double date? But, one story from two BFFs has made the internet's jaw drop.

In a viral TikTok GRWM post, two best friends discuss how they caught their boyfriends cheating on them — with each other. Here’s the 4-1-1.

Two best friends recalled how they discovered their boyfriends were cheating on them with each other.

Sometimes, you have to watch your significant others. In a June 2023 TikTok post, creator Elise @elise.f.b and her best friend recalled how they discovered that their boyfriends were doing the deed with one another behind their backs.

As the video starts, the two girls are doing their makeup in a "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) video. Elise’s best friend shares that they have been close friends since they were born. Apparently, they met their now ex-boyfriends out at the club and the two men were also best friends.

She shared that they all always went on double dates and hung out with each other all the time. And while they both talked to the guys for four months before making their relationships official, Elise’s best friend shared that they “should have seen the red flags.” “After the second month, we were very oblivious but there were some noticeable changes,” Elise’s best friend said. “They wouldn’t side with us in arguments and they would talk to each other about problems they had with us.”

"Another thing we found out is that every time they hung out together they stopped answering our phone calls,” Elise chimed in. “At the time we were very suspicious, but looking back at it, we were so dumb to think that.” Interestingly, the straw that broke the camel’s back was when the two girls went on a girls' trip.



“One week in July we decided to go on a girls' trip and we decided to come back a day early to surprise them," Elise's best friend said. “On our way back, we turned off our locations so we could surprise them. So we did. We looked at where they were and who they were with,” Elise said. “They were together at [Elise’s] boyfriend's house, so we decided to come at around midnight to surprise them."

“So, when we get to their house, we’re knocking on the door, and no one answers. We know they were there because we checked their locations,” Elise’s best friend said. “So OK, we thought they were sleeping, so we walked around back. I know there’s a window in the back that’s open, so we’re just going to open the window, go in, and surprise them.” “When we were outside of the window, we heard some, let’s just say questionable noises,” Elise said. “So we decided to bust them, we walked in, and yeah, you can get the jist of it.”

The girls shared that they went on to block the two men after catching them in the act. While the two men tried to contact the girls through mutual friends, they did not budge. After some time, the girls unblocked them and found out that the two men were actually together. “They are still dating to this day,” Elise’s best friend said. “So now, we’re over it.”

TikTok users were shocked to learn that the cheating boyfriends were actually having affairs with one another.

Whew, chile! Talk about the ultimate twist. No one for a second saw it coming, but the two men actually found love with one another. TikTok users shared their astonishment while some were simply too stunned to wrap their minds around the situation. “The way my jaw dropped,” one person commented.

“They better invite you to the wedding,” another person shared. “The only GRWM I’ve ever been compelled to watch,” a user chimed in.