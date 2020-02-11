9 Best Valentine's Day Episodes to Watch If You're Single

Valentine's Day was a big holiday on Parks and Rec, so we had to include two episodes from the NBC comedy on our list.

While many argue that Ben and Leslie had the best relationship on Parks and Rec, no relationship was purer than Leslie and Ann's. While celebrating Galentine's Day, Leslie vows to help Ann, who was recently dumped by Chris, find someone to spend it with.

Meanwhile, because Leslie only puts 110% into everything she does, she's also sending Ben on a complex scavenger hunt. By the time the episode ends, Chris is slowly realizing that Ann is the one he wants, which will be the second chance of another fan favorite couple.

Plus, this is the episode when Ann and Tom go on a date, and if that doesn't make you glad to be single, then we don't know what will.