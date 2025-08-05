Beyoncé and Levi’s Created the Perfect Pair of Jeans, but They’re Quite Expensive The "reimagined" fashion statement was announced weeks after Bey wrapped her "Cowboy Carter Tour." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 5 2025, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@levis

We've always known we don't have the same 24 hours as Beyoncé (though memes will suggest otherwise), but the music icon proved she can make time for her passions whenever she chooses. In July 2025, she wrapped her captivating which, according to Billboard, grossed over $400 million. Soon after the tour ended, Beyoncé was back in her fans' pockets for something else we couldn't refuse: the chance to get in her jeans!

The pop diva teamed up with Levi's to create a Beyoncé X Levi's campaign that the retailer said is a reimagining of its long-standing brand. However, much like anything Queen Bey-related, the jeans cost a pretty penny. Here's the scoop.

How much are the Beyoncé's X Levi's jeans?

Beyoncé posted the jeans from her Levi's collaboration on her website. The 501® Curve Western Crystal pieces are light blue with rhinestones covering the sides of the straight-legged, high-rise jeans. The jeans' description confirmed the look was inspired by Levi's push to reimagine its successful designs. "REIMAGINED CLASSIC DENIM ICONS, THROUGH A BOLD NEW LENS," the description read. "WE’VE TRANSFORMED OUR MOST BELOVED SILHOUETTES WITH SIGNATURE DETAILS, TURNING EVERY PIECE INTO A STATEMENT."

As previously shared, snagging one of Bey's jeans won't come without most of us having a conversation with our wallets. The curve-hugging jeans are priced at $150, as of this writing. Additionally, those who purchase the jeans must be committed to wearing them, or at least showing them off, because Beyoncé's website also mentioned that all sales are final.

Levi's will also have the jeans available for sale starting on Aug. 7, 2025. The retailer shared the news on its Instagram account with several photos of Beyoncé wearing denim on denim and rocking a Levi's Jeans grill. "BEYONCÉ X LEVI’S®. Iconic denim, reimagined," the post read.

If Beyoncé's ad doesn't entice you to get her Levi's Jeans, than nothing will.

Although the Beyoncé X Levi's collab isn't cost-effective, she looked amazing as ever while convincing all of us that we need a pair of the jeans in our closet. On Monday, Aug. 4, Levi's and Bey's production company, Parkwood Entertainment, released a video titled "Chapter 4: The Denim Cowboy" to celebrate the collab. In the ad, the record-breaking Grammy winner played her song from Cowboy Carter, "Levi's Jeans," as she portrayed a pool shark living in the south.

The ad showed Beyoncé riding a horse in the middle of the street, taking off her jeans to wash them in a public laundromat, and many more intriguing elements. Fans instantly recognized that "Chapter 4" was the finished product of multiple ads she and Levi's teased since their September 2024 "Launderette" reimagined ad. "Omg I love how this tied it all together!!!" one fan wrote underneath the ad's Instagram post. "The ice, the heat, the smoke," another cheered.