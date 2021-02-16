Joe Biden's Granddaughter Praises His Mario Kart Skills After Narrow Victory

But when it comes to the arcade version of Mario Kart, Naomi Biden learned not to take her own grandfather's skills too lightly.

If your grandparents were to accept a challenge to play you in some head-on-head video game action, it'd probably take everything in your power not to absolutely obliterate them in whatever title you were playing. Whether it's wrecking them in Street Fighter or getting a 22 unanswered kill streak in Halo, grandma and grandpa would probably never stand a chance.

That's because Joe Biden got the win playing Luigi in 'Mario Kart.'

While anyone will tell you that the dynamics of the arcade version of Mario Kart are way different than the console iterations, a win's a win regardless, and President Joe Biden managed to achieve victory with Luigi. While many M.K. aficionados will say that it's not a Luigi "W" without the dreaded green-outfit-rocking plumber hitting his patented "death stare," many are giving the president props regardless.

Joe Biden recently spent the weekend at Camp David with his family, which was outfitted with the DPX Arcade Racers. Naomi posted a brief video of their race online writing, "Secret service made an exception and let him drive himself!!!! A little rusty but he still won (barely)."

Biden playing Mario Kart at Camp David pic.twitter.com/LTXYFnzt4c — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) February 14, 2021

Prior to his President's Day weekend getaway, Joe Biden informed reporters that he was planning on taking it easy surrounded by loved ones while at Camp David: "We're going to be up at Camp David for Valentine's Day just hang out with the family and do what we always do." The presidential vacation spot is located some 60 miles north of Washington D.C. up in Maryland's Catoctin Mountains.

It's got plenty of different cabins for the Commander in Chief to host whomever he sees fit and tons of amenities, like a game room. It should be noted that this isn't the first time Biden's name has been associated with a popular Nintendo franchise. In 2020, during the presidential election, Joe Biden's campaign set up an Animal Crossing: New Horizon island.

