Here Comes the Bride! Inside Rapper Big Boss Vette's Surprise Engagement The rapper is officially off the market. By Tatayana Yomary Published April 13 2026, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bigbossvette

Rapper Big Boss Vette has been making her mark in the rap world. With standout hits like “Still Outside” and “Bad Bih” helping her gain notoriety and welcome new fans into the fold, Vette has been making moves. Not only is she an RIAA-certified gold rapper thanks to her single “Pretty Girls Walk,” but she is also representing LGBTQIA+ talent in the music space.

Article continues below advertisement

While Big Boss Vette has experienced major highs, she has experienced some lows. In January 2026, the 28-year-old revealed that she was diagnosed wth sinosal cancer, via ESSENCE. And while she detailed privately battling the condition before sharing her recovery, she credits her village for keeping her sane. She was able to ring the bell and remind herself about her true strength, and now she’s entering a new era as a fiancée.

Article continues below advertisement

Big Boss Vette’s engagement signifies the celebration of a new era.

It’s giving wife status! On April 12, 2026, The Shade Room shared a post of Big Boss Vette’s emotional engagement to her longtime partner, Timeekah Murphy. The engagement took place at a private screening of Vette’s film, Pretty Girls Walk Strong, a project dedicated to showcasing her resilience through battling cancer and keeping her career afloat.

In the video, Vette could be seen sitting down in front of a group as Timeekah walks up with a handful of long-stemmed red roses. A shocked Vette gushed about the large amount of roses, and Timeeka followed up with a touching speech. “It’s not too much that I can do or say to show how much I really care about you,” Timeekah said to Vette. How much I love you, how much I adore you, and how much I ask God to never remove you from my life.”

Article continues below advertisement

The crowd started to erupt with squeals and screams. “And right now, I just want to find out if you want to spend the rest of your life with me,” Timeekah said as she got down on one knee.

Article continues below advertisement

Vette, who was at a loss for words, immediately hugged Timeekah while saying yes. In Instagram Stories posts, Vette flexed the massive ring as she celebrated in the club.

Article continues below advertisement

How long have Big Boss Vette and Timeekah Murphy been dating?

The question of the day revolves around the couple’s relationship timeline. While it’s clear that Vette and Timeekah have been an item for a long time, many people are wondering when exactly they started dating. It appears that the timing is unknown.

Per Vette’s Instagram, the first post with Timeekah was posted on Dec. 3, 2025. And while it’s true that many celebrities make it a point to wait until the relationship is on solid ground before posting, they’ve probably been an item for some time.

Article continues below advertisement