Darius Rucker Is Taking His Relationship With Emily Deahl to the Next Level The "Fires Don't Start Themselves" singer revealed his relationship to the public a few weeks before making a major announcement.

Love knows no boundaries. When someone finds their other half, it's virtually impossible to separate them. What starts out as an innocent relationship can grow into a strong marriage, depending on the circumstances. Even artists who sing about love all the time can take a long time to find their special other. Singing about love is not the same as nurturing a long-term relationship. After all, there's no rush for anyone to get married.

At this point, Darius Rucker has dedicated his life to his career in music. Through ups and downs, fans of the singer have supported him for years. Darius and his girlfriend, Emily Deahl, are getting ready to take the next step in their relationship. Are Darius and Emily getting married? Here's what we know about the major social media announcement that shocked Darius's fans from all over the world.

Is Darius Rucker getting married?

According to an Instagram post shared by Darius, the singer and Emily are getting married. The performer behind "My Masterpiece" was happy to let his fans know that he is ready to tie the knot with his girlfriend. The images show Darius getting down on one knee to ask one of the most important questions of his life. Emily can also be seen happily showing off the engagement ring the singer gave to her.

No one knows when the wedding will take place. Darius and Emily like to protect their privacy, which is why fans were surprised to learn that they were getting married in the first place. When speaking about why she kept her relationship a secret, Emily mentioned in an Instagram story (via iHeart): "I never intended on keeping this part of my life from you guys for so long, but somewhere along the way of loving him, I discovered how sacred love is to me. And all I wanted to do was protect it.”

Sometimes, it's best if no one knows. Darius and Emily got to fall in love without the world constantly questioning their love. The relationship was revealed only a month before the engagement took place. The happy couple likes to have fun. Emily and Darius shared images from their romantic getaway to Las Vegas. The trip gave the singer an opportunity to share his love story with his fans.

Darius Rucker entered a different stage of his career.

It's healthy to keep the right balance between an artist's personal life and their work. Darius gets to enjoy his love story after taking his career in a different direction, thanks to the launch of his album, "Carolyn's Boy." The record is all about the singer's mother. Darius dedicated the project to his late mom, who passed away before she could witness her song becoming an international sensation.

