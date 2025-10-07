'Boots' Actor Miles Heizer's Dating History Is a Mystery to Fans For years, people have assumed that Miles was dating Parenthood co-star Mae Whitman. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 7 2025, 6:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @younggoth

Even if you aren't familiar with the name Miles Heizer, you're likely familiar with his work. Not only is he known for his role in Parenthood and the controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why, but 2025 saw the release of Netflix's Boots, also starring Miles.

The up-and-coming actor has become a fixture in many fan circles, and his ever-blossoming career is likely to see him in many more starring roles. However, knowing about what he can do on screen doesn't answer questions about who he is when he's not in front of the camera, such as: What does his dating history look like? Here's what we know about Miles' romantic history.

Here's what we know about Miles Heizer's dating history.

For years, people have assumed that Miles was dating Parenthood co-star Mae Whitman. After all, she named her son Miles when she welcomed him in 2024, and the two have long been thick as thieves. Yet that isn't the case.

In fact, Miles came out as gay in 2019, according to L'Officiel. He shared with the outlet that, "I had a tragically typical [coming out].” Adding, “I was scared for a long time, and it took me a while.” It was attending Pride festivities with friends that really helped him embrace his sexuality. Miles mused, "It was an amazing experience and feeling, because it was such a quick turn from being so closeted to so free and being myself."

He continued, "It was fun to be around people who I could actually relate to. I hadn’t had that many experiences with people in the community up to that point, so it was such a nice feeling to be surrounded by people that understood me and had gone through the same experience as me." As to who the star has dated, it's hard to pin down. While Miles is very open about his travels and career on social media, he keeps many personal details hush-hush, including who he has dated in the past.

'Boots' gives Miles a chance to tell an old story in a new way.

However, Miles has been anything but silent when it comes to the October 2025 release of Netflix's eight-episode series called Boots. Netflix calls it an "irreverent, off-beat take on the coming-of-age story." It follows Miles as his closeted character, Cameron Cope, and best friend join the Marines.

Set in the 1990s when it was still illegal to be gay in the military, Boots "navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits." Viewers can expect a show with a lot of laughs and a hefty dose of heart, focused on, "friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world — even when that world seems determined to keep you in line or leave you behind."

