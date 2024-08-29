Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Mae Whitman Has Kept the Identity of Her Baby's Father a Secret Thus Far Mae Whitman is a parent, but she works hard to hide the identity of her father. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 29 2024, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mistergarf

After playing a daughter on Parenthood, Mae Whitman is now a mother herself. The TV star announced the news on her Instagram page, saying that she had decided to name her son after her Parenthood co-star.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news that Mae is now a mother, though, many naturally wondered who Mae's baby's father might be. Here's what we know about the dad of her first son, and what she's said about her new baby.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Mae Whitman's baby's father?

Mae Whitman made the announcement that her son had been born on Instagram, writing, "Not to be a Bieber about it, but I too just gave birth to our son, Miles." "From the moment we heard the first tiny sound out of his tiny piggy mouth we were besotted," she added. "He is the kindest, gentlest, smartest, funniest little beebee and he’s our best friend (pretty much exactly like his namesake, Uncle Miles [Heizer])."

Following her announcement that she had a new baby, many wanted to know who his father was. Mae has been particularly guarded about that information, though, and we don't know who she is currently in a relationship with. She consistently refers to a "we" in her Instagram post, so it seems safe to say that she is in some sort of relationship, but the details are fuzzy, and that seems to be intentional.

Article continues below advertisement

Mae named her baby after a 'Parenthood' co-star.

As she says in her Instagram post, Mae named her baby Miles after her co-star in Parenthood, Miles Heizer, who played her brother on the series. Mae and Miles have remained close since the show aired, and they have also remained close with their onscreen mom, Lauren Graham. In fact, the post announcing that Mae was pregnant featured a picture of her with both Lauren and Miles.

Article continues below advertisement

"We are infinitely grateful he chose us as his parents. Thank you ... to everyone in our circle who has shown us such radical generosity and support. We love you! We’re so happy," she wrote at the end of her post announcing Miles.

Mae's close relationships with her Parenthood co-stars are evident on her Instagram page, but she has been careful to avoid posting pictures with people from her personal life who aren't already well known to the public. Mae seems determined to keep her family life relatively private, and her social media followers have thus far respected those boundaries.