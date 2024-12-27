Dax Shepard's Tattoos: A Deep Dive Into the Stories Behind His Meaningful Ink "I don’t like wearing jewelry, but I felt obliged to warn all the men that I’m taken." By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 27 2024, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Dax Shepard is a bit of an illustrated man. Whenever he is spotted shirtless or in a sleeveless top, the eyes of his fans and followers can’t help but be drawn to his ink. Getting a picture, symbol, word, or phrase tattooed on a person’s body is a huge deal. It’s a permanent fixture on a person’s skin. So, for most, the decision to get a specific tattoo stems from it having a deep and personal meaning. With a celebrity like Dax, fans often wonder what the story is behind his various tattoos.

Article continues below advertisement

Turns out, Dax Shepard’s tattoos serve as a visual autobiography. Each of his tattoos tells a story of love, family bonds, and personal transformation. Dax has put a lot of time and thought into carefully choosing the various designs he has inked on his body. From pop culture references to deeply personal symbols, his body has transformed into a canvas telling various stories. Keep reading as we take a closer look at the stories behind his various tattoos.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Dax Shepard's tattoos reveal a story of love and commitment.

One of the most meaningful pieces in Dax's tattoo collection is a deeply personal tribute to his wife. According to People Magazine, he has a small bell tattooed on his ring finger — a clever and permanent symbol representing his marriage to actress Kristen Bell. This tattoo showcases how Dax incorporates wordplay and personal meaning into his body art choices. Thanks to his wife’s last name, he was able to declare something powerful with a very simple design.

Dax explained his decision during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show: “I don’t like wearing jewelry, but I felt obliged to warn all the men that I’m taken. I thought a tattoo would be fitting. And her last name, conveniently, is an object I could tattoo.”

Article continues below advertisement

This fun-loving couple also isn’t opposed to exploring temporary body art as well. Per HuffPost, Dax and his wife Kristen once sent Game of Thrones fans swooning with matching chest tattoos that read “Ours Is the Fury.” These tattoos were part of their Game of Thrones-inspired costumes for a Halloween party back in 2016. While these were just temporary tattoos, they showcased Dax’s love of fantasy and playful personality.

Article continues below advertisement

His muscular canvas includes cover up tattoos for previous bad decision.

Despite being an illustrated man, Dax is no stranger to getting a tattoo he later regrets. According to Pop Sugar, he once had a tattoo of a tribal design on his upper right arm. He often described the tattoo as a “previous terrible tattoo” in various interviews. In 2010, he made the decision to get a giant cherry blossom tree tattoo to cover up the tribal design on his arm. The gorgeous cherry blossom is massive and colorful with a lot of intricate details that stretches across his entire right arm.

Article continues below advertisement

On his left arm, Dax has four solid black stars across his bicep. Unfortunately, multiple sources reveal the actor has never shared what inspired the stars or if there was a personal story or deep meaning behind them.