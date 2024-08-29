Home > Entertainment > Celebrity From On-Screen Siblings to Lifelong Friends: Inside Mae Whitman and Miles Heizer’s Bond Mae Whitman just proved that her friendship with Miles Heizer goes beyond 'Parenthood.' By D.M. Published Aug. 29 2024, 1:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mistergarf

Parenthood actor Mae Whitman has welcomed her first baby, and the baby has a strong connection to her NBC show. Mae announced her pregnancy in May, sharing the news in an Instagram post with her Parenthood co-stars. “Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!" the actor wrote. "Mother’s Day looking a little different this year... can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth!"

The news of her pregnancy comes as Mae is enjoying a successful career in both television and film. She recently starred in the musical series Up Here on Hulu and voiced a character in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Though Whitman hasn't revealed the identity of the baby's father or shared details about her love life, her announcement has thrilled fans. Mae’s has since welcomed her son, and she surprised fans with the name she gave him – which is a nod to her longtime friend and co-star, Miles Heizer.

Mae Whitman named her baby after Miles Heizer!

Mae Whitman and Miles Heizer share one of Hollywood’s most cherished friendships. They have a bond that has captured fans' hearts since their time together on the hit television series Parenthood. Their on-screen chemistry as siblings, Amber and Drew Holt, evolved into a real-life connection that has only strengthened over the years. Mae and Miles first met in 2010 when Parenthood debuted on NBC, and their friendship runs so deep that Mae even named her baby after Miles.

“Not to be a Bieber about it, but I too just gave birth to our son, Miles,” Mae announced on Instagram. “From the moment we heard the first tiny sound out of his tiny piggy mouth we were besotted. He is the kindest, gentlest, smartest, funniest little beebee and he’s our best friend (pretty much exactly like his namesake, Uncle Miles).”

Mae’s decision to name her first child after Miles may have come as a surprise to some, but the two have been very close friends for years. Miles and Mae hangout together often, and they regularly share photos of their adventures together, including posting snaps from their time at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

Mae Whitman has gushed over her love for Miles Heizer in interviews.

Off-screen, Mae and Miles formed a deep bond that mirrored the closeness of their characters in Parenthood. Even after the show ended in 2015, Mae and Miles remained inseparable. In interviews, both Mae and Miles have spoken about how much they value their friendship. In an interview with Glamour, Mae gushed over her friend who was also her roommate.