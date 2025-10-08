YouTuber Markiplier Reveals His Wife With Surprise Wedding Instagram Post "10 years and counting. Going to go for the world record or die trying." By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 8 2025, 12:31 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@Markiplier

If you're a fan of Markiplier — or even just casually follow him — there's a good chance you did a double take on Oct. 7, 2025. The YouTube icon shared two stunning photos on Instagram, standing beside his longtime girlfriend Amy Nelson. The caption? "10 years and counting. Going to go for the world record or die trying." Seems like an anniversary post, right? That’s what most of us thought at first … Until we noticed the date at the end: Sept. 20, 2025.

Wait — was that their wedding day? Suddenly, it all clicked. The white dress. The formal suit. The rings. Just like that, the internet realized: He wasn’t just marking a milestone. Markiplier was officially introducing his millions of followers to his wife.

Markiplier wife reveal was subtle, adorable, and something his followers have been waiting for.

Let’s rewind a bit. For those wondering if Markiplier and Amy are married, the answer is yes. But they didn’t exactly scream it from the rooftops. For years, Markiplier— whose real name is Mark Edward Fischbach — has kept his relationship with Amy Nelson fairly low-key. She’s shown up in the background of his content, popped into a few livestreams, and even helped out behind the scenes on projects like A Heist with Markiplier. But overall? She’s avoided the spotlight — and that’s kind of her thing.

Amy is a talented animator and graphic designer, per Dextero. Online, she goes by "Peebles." While her partner has tens of millions of fans, she’s always maintained a quieter profile. So, in classic them fashion, their engagement wasn’t some YouTube extravaganza or front-page headline. In fact, there wasn’t even an official announcement.

Instead, fans began to notice rings in early 2025 — particularly in photos from February. Reddit threads lit up. Instagram comments turned into detective work. People were convinced Markiplier and Amy were engaged. Without confirmation, however, it was all just speculation. Until it wasn’t.

So, are Markiplier and Amy married? Instagram confirms it.

Here’s where things get kind of funny. The wedding wasn’t a surprise to everyone — it was a surprise in how it was shared. The Instagram post felt casual. Sweet. Almost like a nudge to long-time followers who’ve been rooting for the couple for years.

That’s why fans reacted the way they did. Comments were filled with heart emojis, congratulations, and a lot of “FINALLY!” energy. Even the official YouTube Instagram account jumped in to celebrate. This wasn’t just a random post — it was a major moment. And people felt it. According to Dexerto, the couple did, in fact, tie the knot on Sept. 20, 2025. The outlet confirmed the date after fans picked up on the quiet drop. No wedding vlog. No livestream. Just a classy little soft launch.

