Jay Weaver, Bass Player of Christian Band Big Daddy Weave, Has Passed Away

The bass player of Big Daddy Weave, the contemporary Christian band behind albums like "When The Light Comes" and "Beautiful Offerings," has passed away after a prolonged health battle.

Jay Weaver (aka Jason Weaver) was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, said Mike Weaver, Jay's brother and the lead singer of the band, in an Instagram post shared on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021. Here's what you should know about the tragedy.