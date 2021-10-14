Beloved 'Hatchet' Author Gary Paulsen Has Died — What Was His Cause of Death?

Gary's writing reflected a lifelong appreciation for nature. The author often spent his time divided between his home in Alaska, his ranch in New Mexico, and his sailboat on the Pacific Ocean, according to his bio at Penguin Random House. As an adult, Gary trained dogs for Alaska's annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, in which he also competed twice.

RIP Gary Paulsen, you made me believe i could survive alone in the woods as a child even though i certainly could not

Gary is survived by his wife, Ruth Wright Paulsen, an artist and children's book illustrator. The couple share a son.

Gary's final novel, titled Northwind, is set to be published in January 2022. At this time, there is no word on whether a public memorial will be held.