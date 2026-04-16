Will There Be a 'Big Mistakes' Season 2? Fans of the Netflix Hit Wanna Know The eight-episode comedy dropped on April 9, 2026. By Niko Mann Published April 16 2026, 2:47 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Netflix

Fans of the Netflix comedy Big Mistakes want to know if the streamer has plans for Season 2 of the show. The show stars Canadian actor Dan Levy as Nicky and Taylor Ortega as his sister, Morgan. The siblings find themselves in trouble amid the death of their grandmother, and a series of mishaps follows.

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A synopsis of the comedy reads, "Two deeply incapable siblings who are in over their heads when a misguided theft for their dying grandmother accidentally pulls them into the world of organized crime." Former star of Roseanne and The Conners Laurie Metcalf stars as the duo's mother, Linda, and Elizabeth Perkins stars in the series as mob boss Annette.

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Will there be a 'Big Mistakes' Season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix has not officially announced a second season of Big Mistakes. However, the series was created by Dan Levy with fellow actor Rachel Sennott, and Dan told People that he plans the show to run for several seasons, that is, if he gets his way. The Big Mistakes creator said that he wanted the comedy to run "seasons and seasons and seasons."

"I know how the entire show ends," said Dan. "Oh, yeah. You gotta know what you're playing with before you pitch it to somebody." Dan added that he wanted to be inspired after leaving the show Schitt's Creek, a comedy that ran for six seasons.

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"When I left Schitt's, I really wanted to make sure that the next thing I did in TV gave me that same sense of inspiration and passion and excitement and love and affection for the people I was working with," he said, adding that he's proud of the cast of the Netflix show. "I love these people so much. I'm so proud of this cast and crew. People are working at, like, 110 percent. All I did was set the table for these people, and they ate."

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Dan added that making Big Mistakes was a "really, really special experience." The actor also noted that he wants "to tell this story for seasons and seasons and seasons." He said that after Schitt's Creek ended, he wanted to work on another project that was worthy, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Well, a lot of time had to pass,” Dan said of the end of Schitt's Creek, which he created with his father, Eugene Levy. “When the show ended, there was this immediate conversation of, like, ‘What are you doing next?’ God forbid I nap. For me, it was like, I needed to take a minute, because I knew what the show meant to me, and I knew what it meant to other people."