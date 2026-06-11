Lego's Biggest Set Is a Tribute to Spain's Most Beautiful, Unfinished Roman Catholic Church The real church is projected to finish construction in 2034. By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 11 2026, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: Lego

Lego sets are such highly sought-after products that resellers are making a killing with them. In fact, some have even said that the toys are more lucrative to invest in than gold for long-term profit margins. Of course, this depends on the demand for discontinued sets, which only seems to go up in value over time.

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And if these plastic toy bricks are actually worth their weight in gold (or more) than this upcoming product from the Danish toy maker may break the bank after its release. It's the biggest Lego set ever announced by the company.

The biggest Lego set ever drops on November 1st, 2026.

Lego's decision to make branded sets with known intellectual properties has propelled the company into a new stratosphere with toys. Its company net worth stands at a staggering $45 billion, and executives at the Danish company have shown no signs of stopping its innovations.

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This consistency has paid off in dividends, keeping enthusiasts of the brand invested in its new releases. And the release of its largest set to date is sure to get folks plopping down their cash to ensure they can lay claim to the largest set of cubic architectural excellence money can buy.

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The Lego Sagrada Familia is Lego's biggest set to ever be manufactured.

The historic Roman Catholic minor basilica, designed by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi is getting the Lego treatment. Its splendor is an ongoing project in real life, remaining unfinished since 1882. It's the world's tallest church standing at a whopping 566 feet tall.

Appreciators of fine art and architecture have frequently labeled the Sagrada Familia the most iconic piece of architecture in all of Spain. It merges design elements from the Gothic Revival period along with curvilinear Art Nouveau forms. The Sagrada Familia's work is expected to persist until 2034, which is when it is projected to be finally completed.

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What's more is that the funding of this majestic structure has been handled almost entirely through ticket sales by visitors who want to experience it in person. Donations also make up a bulk of the financing necessary to ensure its finished. Which is also why it's taking so long to finish.

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The finished Sagrada Familia can be seen in its Lego form.

Folks who don't want to wait that long, however, can see what a kid-friendly, toy version of the Sagrada Familia looks like on Lego's website. And come the 2026 holiday season, they can have a model of it in their home: as long as they have $799.99 and a lot of hours to spare.

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Being Lego's largest set ever released to the public as a complete set, it's no surprise that it's also one of the most intricate designs sold by the toy manufacturer. Miniature versions of its crosses, idols, fixtures, small plants dotting its exterior, and towers are the Sagrada Familia's hallmark, all pared down in Lego form.