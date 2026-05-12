LEGO’s Massive ‘Lord of the Rings’ Minas Tirith Set Finally Has a Release Date The new ‘Lord of the Rings’ LEGO Minas Tirith set includes more than 8,000 pieces and 10 minifigures. By Alisan Duran Published May 12 2026, 3:13 p.m. ET Source: LEGO

LEGO officially revealed its long-awaited Lord of the Rings Minas Tirith set, and it is now the company’s biggest Middle-earth build ever. According to IGN, the massive collectible recreates the White City of Gondor from The Return of the King.

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The set captures Minas Tirith during the events surrounding the Battle of the Pelennor Fields and Aragorn’s coronation as King Elessar. LEGO also confirmed the detailed build combines microscale city elements with larger minifigure-scale interiors.

The new release joins LEGO’s growing collection of Lord of the Rings sets, including Rivendell, Barad-dûr, and The Shire. The company said the set was created in celebration of the 25th anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring.

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How much does the LEGO Minas Tirith set cost? Release date announced!

According to the outlet, the LEGO Minas Tirith set will retail for $649.99, making it one of the most expensive Lord of the Rings LEGO sets ever released.

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LEGO Insiders members will be able to purchase the set beginning on June 1, while the general public release date is scheduled for June 4. Fans can join the LEGO Insiders program for free to access the early release window before the wider launch.

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As with previous large-scale LEGO collector sets, many fans online already expect the Minas Tirith build to sell out quickly after launch. The company is also offering a free Gift With Purchase while supplies last.

The bonus set, titled LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Grond, recreates the giant battering ram used during the Battle of the Pelennor Fields in The Return of the King.

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What is the LEGO Minas Tirith set piece count?

The LEGO Minas Tirith set contains 8,278 pieces, making it not only the largest Lord of the Rings LEGO set ever released, but also one of the biggest LEGO sets overall. To recreate the massive city, LEGO used a combination of microscale building techniques and larger minifigure-scale interiors. Certain rooms, including the Citadel throne room, were designed large enough to fit the included minifigures.

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The set includes 10 minifigures: Gandalf the White, Aragorn as King Elessar, Faramir, Denethor, Peregrin Took, Arwen, and four Soldiers of Gondor. LEGO also confirmed the characters will come with detailed accessories inspired by the films, including Gondor shields, helmets, and Aragorn’s crown.