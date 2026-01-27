Former 'Fox News' Anchor Bill O'Reilly Offers Update on Dangerous Health Condition According to Bill, the condition "took him down temporarily." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 27 2026, 4:31 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @NewsNation

Popular former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly no longer graces the front of the network's flagship shows. There was a time when O'Reilly's name was synonymous with the network, and he was providing news to a significant portion of the United States. These days, he's done with Fox, and he works with his own independent media label as host of No Spin News.

But his change in locale didn't deter hundreds of thousands of fans who still look to O'Reilly for news. He might play to a smaller audience, but he's still the go-to for many. Which is why so many people were upset when O'Reilly announced in January 2026 that he was taking a short medical pause from work. Here's what we know about his alarming health update.

Bill O'Reilly offers a health update.

On Jan. 26, 2026, O'Reilly returned from work after a little hiatus for his health. He provided an update after fans worried about his reason for stepping away, reassuring them that he was doing well. On his site, BillOReilly.com, the former Fox anchor clarified.

He explained that he had been in the hospital for four days due to “a hereditary condition involving internal bleeding” that “took [him] down temporarily" (excerpt via TV Insider). O'Reilly added, “I have the best medical team led by Dr. Ira Jacobson, trying to keep me on the field. Thank God we don’t have socialized medicine in this country. I’d be in a dark container right now.”

O'Reilly then declared that he would keep fighting "the good fight," explaining, "I am absolutely stunned by the reaction to my medical situation. You can do a lot of thinking while sitting in a hospital for four days. … When I announced a short medical work pause, I did not expect the enormous outpouring of concern.” He added, “Yes, a few usual suspects tried to damage me and my family further, and karma will deal with them. The good news is that the haters are far outnumbered by benevolent people.”

Bill O'Reilly departed 'Fox News' in shame.

But while he may pretend to be on top of things now, there was a time when O'Reilly was leaving his big cushy job at Fox with allegations swirling.

In 2017, Fox fired O'Reilly after allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior prompted the network to act. They released a statement saying, "After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.”

It was a stunning reversal of fortunes for the anchor who dominated primetime news and seemed to have the country in a chokehold with his rightwing takes and "take no prisoners" approach to politics. He disappeared from the public consciousness before emerging under his own brand. But regardless of where he finds himself now, leaving Fox devastated the anchor.