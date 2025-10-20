Celebrities Who Walked off 'The View' (And No, Jennifer Lopez Isn’t One of Them) There's also a rumor going around that Tom Cruise is among those who have walked off the set. But is it true? By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 20 2025, 10:04 a.m. ET Source: ABC

The ABC talk show The View is home to hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, giving it one of the most diverse panels on daytime TV. And host diversity isn’t the only thing that sets The View apart. Over its 29 seasons, the show has welcomed everyone from A-list celebrities to politicians and bestselling authors.

Of course, with a show this long-running (and the tough questions asked), it’s no surprise that The View has faced its fair share of pushback and controversy. In July 2025, Fox News criticized the show for allegedly featuring 102 liberal-leaning guests but zero conservative ones in the first seven months of the year. And that’s not all, there have been moments when celebrity guests have literally walked off the set. Here’s a rundown of who’s stormed off The View so far.

Joy Behar — October 2010

Joy Behar, one of the show’s hosts, walked out during an October 2010 episode of The View when Bill O’Reilly was a guest. She later recalled during a Sept. 10, 2025, sit-down on that Bill’s remarks were “ridiculous” and admitted that he “hates [her] to this day” because no one had ever done that to him before.

For context, the hosts and Bill were discussing Park51, a Muslim community center that, at the time, was planned to be built just two blocks from Ground Zero in Manhattan. During the conversation, Bill said, "It's inappropriate because a lot of the 9/11 families who I know say, 'Look, I don't want that,'" and then cited a statistic of people who opposed it. When Joy asked to see the poll, he responded, "Because Muslims killed us on 9/11." At that point, Joy walked off, and Whoopi later followed.

Dermot Mulroney — June 2023

Dermot Mulroney walked off The View mid-interview in June 2023 in support of the WGA writers’ strike. He was there to promote his Disney+ show, Secret Invasion, and as his interview was wrapping up, he chose to make a statement by walking off the stage in solidarity with those protesting at the time. He later returned for photos with the cast, according to Entertainment Tonight and made it clear he had no ill feelings toward the show or hosts.

Whoopi Goldberg — January 2024

Whoopi, while hosting The View, also had a brief walk-off in 2024, though she only made it a few steps away from the table. When the discussion among her fellow hosts turned to foot fetishes, it prompted Whoopi to bury her head in her hands. She then got up, said, "Excuse me for a second, keep talking," and walked away, only to return moments later.

So, it was fine for her to say, “I like to be eaten from time to time,” after Sara Haines mentioned she wanted her face on a piece of cheese (for context, a giant cheese wheel with Whoopi’s face engraved on it had been brought out), but apparently, the foot fetish comment was too much.