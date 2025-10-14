As Things Get Spicy Between Cheryl Hines and 'The View' Hosts, Fans Wonder About Her Children Cheryl is married to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 14 2025, 4:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The hosts of The View got into a spicy discussion with Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Cheryl Hines about her husband during an appearance on the ABC talk show. Cheryl is married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services. The talk show hosts grilled the actor over her husband's qualifications for the role.

According to Entertainment Weekly, after co-host Whoopi Goldberg said to Cheryl, "he's not a doctor," things continued to escalate, and all the drama has fans wanting to know more about Cheryl, as well as her children.

Source: Mega

Here's what we know about Cheryl Hines's children.

Cheryl has one child with her ex-husband, manager and producer Paul Young, according to People. Their daughter, Catherine Rose Young, was born on March 8, 2004. The former couple divorced when Catherine was six, after eight years of marriage, per E! News.

The actor told the outlet that one child was enough for her after being asked if she'd have more children. "I think one good one, and I’m out," she said. "I know people have more than one kid, and they manage to divide the time, but I don’t know if I could do it. I like having one that I can give everything to."

Cheryl also told the outlet that when Catherine was younger, she loved to have her picture taken. "We go to Whole Foods, and if there is a photographer out there, she literally wants to stop," she recalled. "For some reason, she loves the paparazzi!” Catherine is also an actor who has been in two films with her famous mom — the 2007 film The Grand and the 2006 film RV.

"I’d support her in anything she wants to do," said Cheryl of her daughter's career. "But I’d tell her not to be an actress unless she literally felt a burning in her belly, telling her she had to be. It’s a tough road." Cheryl is also a stepmother to her husband's six children. The couple was married in 2014.

Cheryl and Catherine also created a business together, Hines+Young, a beauty and lifestyle brand that the mother-daughter duo founded in 2023. Cheryl announced the venture on Instagram along with several pictures of the ladies.

"This is one of the most exciting days of my life, I can finally share that my daughter Cat and I are launching a self care line Hines+Young," she wrote. "I am constantly inspired and amazed by my beautiful daughter, and so thrilled to start this journey together. Special shout out to Dr. Becky Hines for making this happen. Link in bio to see what it’s all about!"