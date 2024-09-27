Home > Entertainment Whoopi Goldberg Remembers Her 'Sister Act' Co-Star Maggie Smith: "One of a Kind" 'The View' co-host always hoped the Dame would revive her role as Mother Superior in 'Sister Act 3.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 27 2024, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: MEGA/Instagram/@whoopigoldberg

Following the news of actor Dame Maggie Smith's death, her forever sister, Whoopi Goldberg, took to Instagram to pay her respects to her former co-star.

Maggie's sons broke the news of the 89-year-old Oscar winner's death on Friday, Sept. 27. Before she died, she starred in many films, including Sister Act with Whoopi.

Whoopi Goldberg paid homage to Maggie Smith with a photo of them from 'Sister Act.'

On Sept. 27, Whoopi took to Instagram to honor Maggie by reflecting on their time working together. The EGOT winner posted a scene from their 1992 film. Underneath the photo, she shared a heartfelt message about Maggie's legacy. "Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress," Whoopi wrote. "I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the 'one-of-a-kind.' My heartfelt condolences go out to the family … RIP."

In Sister Act, Maggie plays Mother Superior, a strict head nun who runs a convent that Whoopi's character, Delores Van Cartier, flees to while escaping her murderous ex-boyfriend. Their characters butt heads but eventually grow closer as Mother Superior realizes Dolores saved her convent's choir. Maggie revived her Sister Act character in 1993 for Sister Act 2: Back In the Habit, which also starred Lauryn Hill.

In January 2023, Whoopi was adamant that her co-star be involved in the highly-anticipated third Sister Act film. She even offered to bring the production to the Dame's final resting place, London, if she couldn't make it to the States for production. "One of the things that I want to make sure I do while I'm here is I want to let Maggie Smith know that I'm holding the part of Mother Superior for you," Whoopi said on the British talk show Loose Women. "Because I just can't do it with anybody but you."