Distractify
Home > Entertainment

Maggie Smith Is Remembered by Her Two Sons, Who Are Both Prominent Actors

The late 'Downton Abbey' star was surrounded by her sons and family when she died on Sept. 27, 2024.

Elizabeth Randolph - Author
By

Published Sept. 27 2024, 11:06 a.m. ET

Dame Maggie Smith
Source: MEGA

British film and stage icon Dame Maggie Smith died in London on Sept. 27, 2024. The Oscar winner, known for her Harry Potter and Downton Abbey roles, was 89.

Article continues below advertisement

Maggie's two sons announced her death to her longtime fans. They shared that she was with her family until the end. Here's what to know about her children.

Dame Maggie Smith on the red carpet
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Who were Maggie Smith's sons?

Maggie's two sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, were her children with her ex-husband, late actor Robert Stephens. Both of her children followed in her footsteps and became stage and screen actors. Chris, who dropped his famous last name professionally, stars as Richard Brown on Outlander. Toby is also making strides in TV and starred in Netflix's Lost In Space.

Maggie's sons tried to establish their careers away from their parents' accolades. In 2013, Toby admitted to that neither of his parents encouraged him to act. Still, the family was loving and supportive of one another, and Chris and Toby were by their mother's side when she died on the morning of Sept. 27. In a statement announcing Maggie's death, her sons shared that the "intensely private" actor died peacefully in a London hospital. It's unclear why Maggie was hospitalized.

Article continues below advertisement
Maggie Smith with her two children, Chris Larkin (left) and Toby Stephens, at London Airport, March 1971
Source: Getty Images

Maggie Smith with Chris Larkin (left) and Toby Stephens (right), at London Airport, March 1971

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith,” they wrote of their mom. "She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother."

They added: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.”

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Maggie Smith Was Married Twice Over the Course of Her Legendary Acting Career

From 'Harry Potter' to 'Downton Abbey,' Dame Maggie Smith Had a Long and Lucrative Career

Fans Noticed One 'Harry Potter' Cast Member in Particular Didn't Attend the Reunion

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.