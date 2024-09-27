Home > Entertainment Maggie Smith Is Remembered by Her Two Sons, Who Are Both Prominent Actors The late 'Downton Abbey' star was surrounded by her sons and family when she died on Sept. 27, 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 27 2024, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

British film and stage icon Dame Maggie Smith died in London on Sept. 27, 2024. The Oscar winner, known for her Harry Potter and Downton Abbey roles, was 89.

Maggie's two sons announced her death to her longtime fans. They shared that she was with her family until the end. Here's what to know about her children.

Who were Maggie Smith's sons?

Maggie's two sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, were her children with her ex-husband, late actor Robert Stephens. Both of her children followed in her footsteps and became stage and screen actors. Chris, who dropped his famous last name professionally, stars as Richard Brown on Outlander. Toby is also making strides in TV and starred in Netflix's Lost In Space.

Maggie's sons tried to establish their careers away from their parents' accolades. In 2013, Toby admitted to that neither of his parents encouraged him to act. Still, the family was loving and supportive of one another, and Chris and Toby were by their mother's side when she died on the morning of Sept. 27. In a statement announcing Maggie's death, her sons shared that the "intensely private" actor died peacefully in a London hospital. It's unclear why Maggie was hospitalized.

Source: Getty Images Maggie Smith with Chris Larkin (left) and Toby Stephens (right), at London Airport, March 1971

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith,” they wrote of their mom. "She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother."