From 'Harry Potter' to 'Downton Abbey,' Dame Maggie Smith Had a Long and Lucrative Career

On Sept. 27, 2024, the death of beloved actor Maggie Smith was announced in a statement by her two sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin. "It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith," they wrote. "She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end."

Revered for her wit, charm, and commanding screen and stage presence, Maggie Smith enjoyed a long and storied career in Hollywood, lending her talent to roles in iconic franchises like Harry Potter, Downton Abbey, and more. As someone who was in the spotlight for over 70 years, she certainly earned herself a large and well-deserved stack of cash.

What was Dame Maggie Smith's net worth?

Dame Maggie Smith began her acting career back in 1952 as a student, performing at the Oxford Playhouse. She then went on to make her Broadway debut in '56, and over the following years, she established herself as a powerhouse in theatre, receiving several Tony Awards.

Of course, she also made her way to the big screen, starring in some of the world's most beloved films as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise. Other roles, like those she played in Death on the Nile, Hook, Sister Act, and more, bolstered her already notable career — and her pocketbook — even further. At the time of her death, Dame Maggie Smith was reported to have a net worth of around $20 million.

Dame Maggie Smith Actor Net worth: $20 million Dame Maggie Smith was best known for her roles as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise, as well as Violet Crawley in the beloved British period drama Downton Abbey. Throughout her career, she won several notable awards, including four Emmys, three Golden Globes, and a Tony. Birthdate: Dec. 28, 1934 Hometown: Ilford, Essex, England Birth name: Margaret Natalie Smith Spouses: Robert Stephens ​​(m. 1967; div. 1975)​, Alan Beverley Cross​​ (m. 1975; died 1998)​ Children: Chris Larkin, Toby Stephens

Why was Maggie Smith known as a dame?

Among other actresses like Judi Dench, Angela Lansbury, and Helen Mirren, Maggie Smith was known as a "dame" throughout the later parts of her career. If you're wondering why, you're not alone. Over in England, it's not uncommon for the royals to bestow the title of Knight or Dame upon notable figures in the performing arts space, and that's exactly what happened to Maggie.

In 1989, per the Hollywood Reporter, Queen Elizabeth II gave Maggie the title of "dame" for her accomplishments in theatre and on the big screen. And if you're wondering what a dame is, it's the female equivalent to the title of knight. Pretty cool, right?