Larry David Is Such an Avid NY Knicks Fan, He Named a Child After One of the Team’s Players

When it comes to creating hilarity out of mundane complaints, there's no one who does it better than Larry David. The lifelong comedian, and Curb Your Enthusiasm star and creator is one of the most respected entertainers in show business. His ability to squeeze jokes out of every circumstance is evident in not just his work, but in interviews as well. This even includes when he's discussing his kids.

Larry David has two kids with his ex, Laurie David.

The comic's first child, Cazzie, was born in Boston on May 10, 1994, during the peak of Seinfeld's television success. Her name actually comes from NBA star Cazzie Russell. Drafted as a first overall pick to the New York Knicks in 1966, Russell would go on to win a championship with the team in 1970 under coach Red Holzman.

Source: Instagram | @romydavid - @cazziedavid

In an interview with Coveteur magazine, Cazzie explained her namesake. "I was named after a basketball player on the Knicks. My dad is that much of a Knicks fan that he had to give me the craziest name ever."

She currently works as a screenwriter and actor and she played herself in her first ever on-camera role in a 2007 episode of Hannah Montana. Additionally, she co-created and co-starred in the web series Eighty-Sixed for eight episodes, where she played Remi.

She also had a recurring role in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy for 5 episodes as Jayme Hargreeves, and in the same year appeared in an episode of Inside Amy Schumer, where she was also credited as a writer. Recently, she was on an episode of Late Night With Seth Myers to discuss I Love You Forever.

Cazzie carries additional writing credits on the romantic comedy she directed and starred in: I Love You Forever, along with the TV Movie Half-Empty and of course, Eighty-Sixed. Most recently, Cazzie was featured in Stealing Pulp Fiction as the character Elizabeth. The actor is also known for a book of essays that she published titled No One Asked For This.

In the piece, she discussed the emotional difficulties she faced following her breakup with SNL performer Pete Davidson. According to The Los Angeles Times, Cazzie stated their breakup occurred after she had trouble assuring him that she actually loved him.

Days after the split, she learned of his romantic involvement with singer Ariana Grande as she was taking a plane with her father to her sister Romy's graduation party. Cazzie detailed how her dad implemented his trademark sense of humor to help make her feel better.

As she "shook uncontrollably in his arms for the entire flight" Larry told her, "Cazzie come on! Your ancestors survived the Holocaust." After their breakup, Davidson purportedly said Cazzie was "a talented girl, she'll be great and she'll be fine. Yeah, I think she'll be OK."

On March 2, 1996, Larry and Laurie's daughter Romy was born. Romy joined her sister and Larry on the Hannah Montana episode, but she hasn't acted since. Recently, Romy penned a heartfelt Instagram post in the wake of the Pacific Palisades fire.

In her tribute to the area, she penned that she was "born and raised" there and shared a photo of her and her sister as kids. "My heart is broken for our community. Friends and family members homes, cherished businesses, all turned to rubble. Hearing the words on the news: 'The Palisades is gone' was soul crushing. I feel so lucky to have grown up in the Palisades. When I close my eyes, I can see the beauty and feel the warmth of my town, the spirit of the old Palisades, and our collective love for it, which is indestructible."

Romy graduated from George Washington University in DC and interned under Barack Obama's administration in the White House. Afterward, she became an associate producer for MSNBC. People writes that she went on to pursue a degree in oral history at Columbia University.