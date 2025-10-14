Did Cheryl Hines Cheat on Her Ex-Husband? A Look at Her Relationship History "I was separated at the time, and Cheryl was still married." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 14 2025, 2:26 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Although she has been a famous actor since 2000, when Curb Your Enthusiasm hit the stratosphere with fans, it's Cheryl Hines's personal life that has been the subject of much interest and speculation. Cheryl is married to a politician who figures prominently in the administration of President Donald Trump: Robert F Kennedy Jr.

But before RFK Jr., there was another husband. Possibly two, depending on how you view the situation. Here's what we know about Cheryl's relationship history before becoming the wife of Trump's HHS Secretary.

Cheryl's relationship history is short, and her first real marriage was with Paul Young.

When we say that there are "kinda" two husbands prior to RFK Jr., it's because Cheryl herself once joked that she had another husband. Cheryl often joked that her Curb Your Enthusiasm husband, played by actor Larry David, was her real husband. Of course, on-screen Larry and Cheryl divorced, but the off-screen actors stayed friends (via Screen Rant). Just friends.

So, in reality, Cheryl's first husband was producer and talent manager Paul Young. The two tied the knot in 2002, just two years after Cheryl's career took off. They share one daughter together, Catherine, whom they welcomed in 2004.

The duo called it quits for good in 2010 when, as Radar Online says, Paul slapped Cheryl with divorce papers. While it wasn't clear at the time why Paul and Cheryl called it quits, the alleged reason was later revealed during an interview with her next husband.

Cheryl jumped quickly into a relationship with her current husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after splitting from her ex-husband Paul.

That next husband? None other than the controversial HHS Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. His anti-vaccine campaigns and controversial statements about the root causes of autism have rendered him a divisive figure. Yet even before dividing the nation, it seems he may have been part of dividing a marriage.

Cheryl and RFK Jr. tied the knot in 2014, but there are signs that their relationship was around for a lot longer. In a 2018 interview, RFK Jr. reminisced about the fact that it was Cheryl's on-screen husband who introduced the two of them, all the way back in 2004. Kennedy mentioned that the two really hit it off after a few times of spending time together, telling the New York Times, "I was separated at the time, and Cheryl was still married."

Which means, if you're keeping up, that Cheryl may have cheated on Paul with the man who would become her second husband. And while Kennedy was separated when the two seemingly struck up a relationship, he was still legally married to Mary Richardson, who died by suicide in May 2012 (via The List).

