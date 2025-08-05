Carrie Underwood Faced Sharp Criticism on 'The View,' but What Really Happened? "Well, I wouldn't do it." By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 5 2025, 3:44 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Talk shows are known for being fiery and full of differing opinions. This is perhaps doubly so for the popular talk show The View, which features hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. The hosts often bring guests on the show and cover a wide variety of current event topics, including politics. While many of them lean left politically, not all of them do, and it can lead to some explosive exchanges over various topics.

One such topic: Country star Carrie Underwood's choice to perform at the 2025 inauguration of President Donald Trump. Several of the hosts called her out, suggesting her decision to perform for Trump was "unpatriotic." A rumor has circulated that Carrie will be suing The View as a result of their discussion on her choices. But what really happened?



What happened to Carrie Underwood on 'The View'?

The incident in question came during a January 2025 episode of The View. The hosts were discussing the fact that Carrie opted to perform during Trump's inauguration, a decision that was blasted by many online.

During the discussion, Joy in particular seemed upset. She began, "I wouldn't do it," explaining that she would refuse to "normalize" Trump. She added, "How do you love your country and support and normalize someone who was a convicted felon, who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion?" She added that Joy wouldn't tell Carrie not to do it, saying that she believes in free speech.

Joy herself, however, says she wouldn't do it. The hosts went on to discuss other situations where people felt compelled to put their political beliefs on the line with their careers, but seemed overall supportive that people have the right to do what they choose to do.

Is Carrie suing 'The View'?

However, despite the hosts' moderate response to Carrie's decision to perform, many people seem to think that this prompted Carrie to file a major defamation lawsuit against The View. When considering her decision to perform in the first place, Carrie had shared, "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event."

She added, "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future (via Newsweek). So with such strong convictions about her choice to perform, did Carrie feel the need to sue for defamation?

While rumors sprang aplenty following the discussion by the hosts, there is no credible evidence that Carrie opted to sue them for what they said about the inauguration and her performance.