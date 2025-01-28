Is Carrie Underwood Really Suing 'The View'? Joy Behar’s Made Some Controversial Comments It's time to set the record straight. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 28 2025, 9:29 a.m. ET Source: ABC;Mega

The internet is a breeding ground for rumors, often sparked when one person fails to question the original source, shares it, then another person shares it, and another. Before long, it’s everywhere, widely discussed, and many believe it’s true. That seems to be the case with the alleged lawsuit against The View involving Carrie Underwood.

It's widely believed that Carrie is suing The View over comments made by host Joy Behar. But we’re here to set the record straight on what’s really going on.

Is Carrie Underwood suing 'The View'?

Source: Mega

Carrie Underwood is not suing The View over the controversial comments Joy made during the mid-January 2025 segment, where she questioned Carrie’s commitment to the United States after the singer agreed to perform "America the Beautiful" at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.

If she were, it would have been reported by major media outlets, especially considering Carrie is one of the biggest musicians to date with 13 million followers on Instagram. If she were suing, trust us, it would be everywhere. So now you're probably wondering: How did the Carrie and The View lawsuit rumor get started?

The rumor seems to stem from a video titled "Carrie Underwood SUES The View Host Joy Behar After She Said This On Set About Her Supporting Trump," shared on the YouTube channel OkayRickk. The video has garnered over 384,000 views, and while the channel itself boasts 452,000 subscribers, that might be what led some people to believe Carrie is actually suing.

After Joy made the comments (which we’ll dive into below), random sources began reporting that Carrie was being "canceled," which could explain why some thought she might want to file a lawsuit.

Anyone hating on ⁦@carrieunderwood⁩ is goofy. She came to honor our country by sharing her talent, and that’s what she did. pic.twitter.com/le9DZ0qoMA — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 21, 2025

While some have expressed their disgust over Carrie agreeing to perform at Trump’s inauguration in the comment section of her posts, she still has over 13 million followers on Instagram, so clearly, she hasn’t been canceled. Once OkayRickk’s video began gaining traction, other disreputable sources jumped on the topic. Since none of these sources have provided actual evidence of the lawsuit, it’s widely considered a rumor.

What did Joy Behar say about Carrie Underwood?

During a mid-January 2025 segment of The View, Joy stirred the pot when she criticized Carrie for saying she loves her country, yet agreed to perform at Trump’s 2025 inauguration. Joy quipped, "How do you love your country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion? I don’t understand how you say you love your country at the same time as you normalize this convicted felon."