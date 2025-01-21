Trump Skipped the Long-Standing Tradition of Placing His Hand on the Bible During His Swearing In J.D. Vance placed his hand on the Bible during the oath. So, why didn't Trump? By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 21 2025, 10:55 a.m. ET Source: mega

Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th president was held on Jan. 20, 2025, and it stirred plenty of conversation, especially when he skipped the tradition of placing his hand on a Bible during the oath.

Instead, First Lady Melania Trump held two Bibles — one gifted to Trump as a child and the other used during Abraham Lincoln’s 1861 inauguration. Now, many are wondering: Is placing a hand on the Bible required, or is it simply a symbolic tradition? Here’s what we know.

Why did Trump not swear on the Bible?

Trump did not swear on the Bible during his inauguration, as it isn’t a requirement, though it is a long-standing tradition followed by nearly all presidents.

Article VI of the U.S. Constitution states: "The Members of the several State Legislatures, and all executive and judicial Officers, both of the United States and of the several States, shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution; but no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States."

This means no religious gesture, including placing a hand on the Bible or even having a Bible present, is required. While Trump had two Bibles present, he chose not to place his hand on them. His reasons remain unclear, but it doesn’t necessarily indicate disrespect toward the Bible or faith.

Instead, Trump raised his right hand with his left arm resting at his side as Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath. During his 30-minute inaugural address, he stated, "I was saved by God to make America great again," referencing the assassination attempt made against him in July 2024.

For those suggesting Trump disrespected religion, it’s a matter of opinion. However, it's worth noting that his vice president, J.D. Vance, did follow the tradition. Usha Vance, his wife, held a family Bible belonging to his maternal great-grandmother as Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh administered the oath.

Have any other presidents skipped placing their hand on the Bible?

Yes, Trump is not the only president to skip placing his hand on the Bible during the oath of office. According to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC), John Quincy Adams was the first to forgo the tradition. On March 4, 1825, Adams took the oath of office while reading from a volume of law rather than a Bible.

The second president in U.S. history to do so was Theodore Roosevelt. Sworn in on Sept. 14, 1901, following the assassination of President William McKinley on Sept. 6, 1901, Roosevelt’s ceremony also did not include a Bible.

