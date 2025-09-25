Netflix Needs to Decide if They Will Produce 'Billionaires' Bunker' Season 2 Pau Simón and Alícia Falcó are some of the stars who can be seen in the international hit from the streaming platform. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 25 2025, 3:22 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

In entertainment, there are few things worse than a good television series with an uncertain future. Viewers can't get enough of a story, only to discover that they don't know if it will return to the screen at some point in the future. It's dangerous to fall in love with new characters if the network behind them isn't sure about taking the next step in their journey. Nevertheless, loyal fans will be glued to the screen, no matter what.

Article continues below advertisement

A streaming platform as powerful as Netflix doesn't always know when something will become a hit. Billionaires' Bunker is a Spanish thriller drama that took over the world thanks to its interesting premise and unforgettable twists. Will Billionaires' Bunker return for a second season at Netflix? Here's what we know about the future of the international blockbuster streaming hit.

When does 'Billionaires' Bunker' Season 2 premiere?

According to The Economic Times, a second season of Billionaires' Bunker isn't in development at Netflix, as of September 25, 2025. The streaming platform has to wait a few weeks in order to determine if the first installment's performance is good enough to justify more episodes. Billionaires' Bunker had an impressive debut that placed the Spanish thriller on the platform's coveted Global Top 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

If Billionaires' Bunker happens to stay on Netflix's Top 10 for an acceptable number of days, it would be normal for a potential second season to be discussed at the company. It's all about the numbers for the biggest streaming platform on the planet. The success of Billionaires' Bunker is similar to the triumphant story of Squid Game. The massive South Korean phenomenon was also released without a massive marketing campaign before becoming a hit thanks to word of mouth alone.

Article continues below advertisement

The ending of 'Billionaires' Bunker' could lead to a second season.

If Netflix decides to move forward with a second season of Billionaires' Bunker, there are plenty of story threads that could be picked up for the next installment of the captivating drama show. Minerva (Miren Ibarguren) and Ziro (Álex Villazán) come up with a seemingly impeccable plan to trap billionaires under the premise of a major disaster happening outside, but the scheme brings major consequences for everyone involved.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

At the same time, Max Varela (Pau Simón) and Asia (Alícia Falcó) look for a way to sabotage the artificial intelligence system that runs the entire place. Their goal is to escape the fake imprisonment they have been placed under. Max manages to get out of the bunker without knowing that there's nothing dangerous happening on the outside of the structure. A captive character getting out of the complex should change the game of Billionaires' Bunker if more episodes are commissioned.