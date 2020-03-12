Is Billy Busch Jr.'s Girlfriend Here for Him, or for His Family's Money?

The new MTV reality show Busch Family Brewed follows one of the wealthiest families in America, who happen to be behind the Busch beer empire. Watch Christi and Billy Sr. as they navigate opening a new craft brewery with their seven (yes, seven) children as they "continue their family legacy for the next generation."

Billy Jr., the oldest son of the group, brings his new girlfriend, Marissa to meet the family this season. Here's what we know about his significant other.