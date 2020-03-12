We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Is Billy Busch Jr.'s Girlfriend Here for Him, or for His Family's Money?

The new MTV reality show Busch Family Brewed follows one of the wealthiest families in America, who happen to be behind the Busch beer empire. Watch Christi and Billy Sr. as they navigate opening a new craft brewery with their seven (yes, seven) children as they "continue their family legacy for the next generation."

Billy Jr., the oldest son of the group, brings his new girlfriend, Marissa to meet the family this season. Here's what we know about his significant other.

Billy Busch Jr. and his girlfriend Marissa have been together for a year.

When Marissa comes to stay with the family for the first time, we learn how the pair met. In a preview clip for a new episode, Billy Jr. reveals that Marissa was the one who pursued him by sliding into his DMs. 

"I was like, well, I'm already at this club, so I will go see you," she told the family. "And then, we just kind of started hanging out."