Who Is 'Bros' Star Billy Eichner Dating? He's Poked Fun at Previous Relationship Rumors

He also told the outlet that the dating app Tinder kicked him off its platform ... twice. Talk about dating woes! "I’m like everyone else, I’m just trying to be a normal person meeting people, so I joined Tinder, but then people recognize me. They don’t think it’s me. They think it’s someone pretending to be me."

Billy added, "So, they report my account and Tinder thought they were doing the right thing, so they booted me twice and then I complained about it and then they sent me a care package."