Here's What We Know About Tarleton State's Investigation of Head Coach Billy Gillespie This isn't Gillespie's first time in the hot seat. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 3 2025, 3:45 p.m. ET

In the world of NCAA basketball or football, getting caught up in an investigation is the last thing either a player or a coach wants. It can be career-ending, and can turn your dream job into a memory in the blink of an eye. Tarleton State head coach Billy Gillespie is one of the college's most decorated coaches, leading the team through winning seasons since 2020.

But fans and NCAA followers were surprised to learn in October 2025 that he had been suspended as the college was conducting an investigation. Here's what we know about that investigation, plus another time when Billy has been on the hot seat.

Here's what we know about the Billy Gillispie investigation.

Gillespie has been a member of the Tarleton State family since 2020. Prior to that, he coached as an assistant or head coach at Texas State, Killeen High School, Copperas Cove High School, Canyon High School, Ellison High School, South Plains Junior College, Baylor University, Tulsa University, Illinois, University of Texas at El Paso, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Texas Tech, and Ranger Junior College. All of this since starting his career in 1982.

With such an impressive history behind him, it was shocking to hear that he was under investigation at Tarleton. ESPN notes that he was placed on administrative leave pending the results.

According to the outlet, no details have been released about why he was placed under investigation. For now, fans and players can only watch and wait, and perhaps look to the past for clues.

This isn't the first time Billy has been in the hot seat.

This isn't the first time Gillespie has been under investigation during his time as coach. Merely his first time while working at Tarleton State. While his Tarleton Athletics bio heaps praises on the coach, he has been in trouble before.

While he worked at Texas Tech in 2011 and 2012, ESPN reports, he faced allegations of player mistreatment. About a month after the institution announced that they were investigating the claims, Gillespie resigned, citing health concerns. The claims came from players who were concerned about the way Gillespie was treating them, although details are murky. In public, at least. His coaching style was cited as part of the reason for the complaints.

And back in 2009, while Gillespie worked at Kentucky, there were claims of mistreatment there, as well. At Kentucky, the complaints came from both athletic staff and players, and Kentucky ultimately fired Gillespie for whatever they found while investigating. ESPN notes that the university claimed he "wasn't the right fit for the program." Later that year, a $3 million settlement was reached over his firing.