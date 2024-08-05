Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports NCAA Confirms Michigan Assistant Coach Connor Stalions Wore a CMU Disguise on Sidelines "Stalions was wearing a bench pass, Central Michigan coaching gear, and a disguise," a report says. By Melissa Willets Updated Aug. 5 2024, 3:19 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Michigan's former assistant coach Connor Stalions was under investigation for alleged illegal scouting and signal stealing. But now the NCAA has confirmed that the allegations are true and that on at least one occasion, Connor dressed in a disguise to gain access to the sidelines of another college football team.

Article continues below advertisement

The scandal is significant not only because this behavior is of course prohibited, but since the Wolverines won the national championship in 2024, whether that victory will stand is in question. Read on for details.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Connor Stalions wore a disguise at a Central Michigan University vs. Michigan State game.

It's being reported that the NCAA has indeed uncovered dozens of instances of Connor breaking college football scouting rules. “The NCAA's draft obtained by ESPN states that investigators used ticket information, film, photographs, and interviews to determined that Stalions had impermissibly scouted at least 13 future Michigan opponents on at least 58 occasions between 2021 and 2023," the report says.

It goes on to detail, "He directed others to scout some opponents multiple times — including one team that they scouted seven different times in 2022, according to the draft."

Article continues below advertisement

Finally, it's been confirmed that “the NCAA gathered evidence that shows Stalions was on the sideline at Michigan State's season-opening against Central Michigan in 2023. Stalions was wearing a bench pass, Central Michigan coaching gear, and a disguise, according to the draft, which states that Stalions' conduct seriously undermined or threatened the integrity of the NCAA collegiate model."

Well, well, well…



Is that Connor Stalions wearing CMU gear, on the CMU sidelines as they opened their season up against Michigan State? pic.twitter.com/Bxl8Bzeail — AthletesInSpace (@AthletesInSpace) October 31, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Fans and some members of the media are calling for Michigan's victory to be vacated.

In addition to many angry fans, Barstool Sports is claiming that it's a no-brainer that Michigan's championship title should be vacated in light of the scandal surrounding Connor, saying in part, "The idea that you'd have a coach on the sidelines of one of your opponents is flat out disgusting. Ruins the integrity of the game and of the conference."

The scandal is further complicated by the fact that head coach Jim Harbaugh left the college football dynasty and moved on to coach NFL team the Los Angeles Chargers. Some critics say he hightailed it out of Wolverine territory to avoid being linked to the Connor drama. Others even allege he knew what was going on.

Article continues below advertisement

Dave, it’s obvious, stalions was more than a volunteer, the olayers were complicit, harbaugh can deny all he wants…



Aidan Hutchinson knew this was a screenplay before the snap pic.twitter.com/H09aXusNM9 — Chugs (@ChugDeezNutz) November 3, 2023

Ultimately, per ESPN, Connor is going to take fans inside his account of what happened in a new Netflix episode of Untold. The episode, entitled Sign Stealer, will be released on Aug. 27, 2024 — and we will definitely be watching!

Article continues below advertisement

Until then, with Connor having resigned from his post at Michigan in November 2023 — Jim was suspended for three games incidentally — not much is known about what Connor is doing now (unless he has been wearing a disguise). If the former coach has any future with football is also a big unknown.