Billy Joel's a Girl Dad — What We Know About His Three Daughters "They're his biggest fans," Billy Joel's wife, Alexis Roderick, said of the singer's two youngest daughters. By Sara Belcher Apr. 18 2024, Updated 6:26 p.m. ET

There are few in the music industry who have a collection of accolades as long as Billy Joel does. With six Grammy Awards and spots in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, he's one of the best-decorated musicians and songwriters. The "Piano Man" singer is still making new music, despite being in his 70s — but maybe it's his kids who keep him young. With three daughters, let's dive into what we know about his children.

Billy Joel has three kids with a significant age gap.

Throughout his long career, Billy has had four different spouses, but he only had children with two of them. His oldest child, Alexa Ray, was born in 1985 when Billy was married to his second wife, Christie Brinkley. As the oldest daughter of one of the most prolific musicians, Alexa is also, unsurprisingly, a musician herself. She started performing in a band at 19, releasing her first EP titled "Sketches" in 2006. Since, she's released a handful of singles and performed alongside her father.

Source: Getty Images Billy Joel performing with his eldest daughter, Alexa

Billy's two youngest daughters, Della and Remy, he shares with his current wife Alexis Roderick. Della, Billy's middle child, was born in 2015, while Remy was born in 2017. Despite being the youngest children in Billy's family, they've attended red carpet events with him occasionally. In an interview Billy and Alexis did with Entertainment Tonight, he revealed that his youngest kids are some of his biggest fans.

When asked if Billy listens to his own music at home, Alexis confirmed the adults didn't. "Our children do," Alexis told the outlet. "So, we have a lot of Taylor Swift, Billy Joel, Olivia Rodrigo, but they're his biggest fans." Though some may say his kids just have good taste in music, Billy has a different opinion on their motivations.

Source: Getty Images Billy Joel performing with his two youngest daughters, Della and Remy.

"Maybe they're doing it because they dig it, but I think they're doing it to annoy me," he told Entertainment Tonight. "They keep playing 'Piano Man.' It drives me nuts."

Billy Joel has been married four times.

Alexis is Billy's fourth wife, who was 33 when they wed in 2015 (the musician was 66). The pair initially started dating in 2009, not long after his divorce from his third wife, chef Katie Lee. Similar to Alexis, Billy and Katie shared a significant age gap when they wed. The two tied the knot on Oct. 2, 2004, when Billy was 55 and Katie was only 23. His eldest daughter was only 18 at the time.

Billy was married to Alexa's father, Christie, from 1985 to 1994, divorcing when Alexa was only eight. Despite their separation, Christie attended Billy's wedding to Katie, essentially giving the couple her blessing.