Blac Chyna Quit Her OnlyFans Account in 2023 — Did It Do Any Thing to the Rapper's Net Worth? Black Chyna claims she is broke but still lives in a mansion with her two children.

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, has been making a lot of changes since she first rose to fame as Nicki Minaj's stunt double in the 2010 music video for "Monster." It's clear that she is the kind of resilient person who can pivot to almost any skill or passion in order to survive and thrive. This is how someone goes from dancing in a Miami strip club to running her own clothing business in a little over a decade.

Since Blac Chyna burst onto the scene, she has become a Renaissance woman of sorts. From television to movies, and right on down to rapping after learning how to do makeup professionally, the "My Word" singer has certainly made a name for herself. Hopefully, she is bringing home enough bacon to live a comfortable, stress-free life. What is Blac Chyna's net worth? Let's take a look.

Blac Chyna's net worth is shockingly low.

Blac Chyna's net worth is approximately $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This may surprise anyone who learned that she apparently made $240 million in 2021 from her since-deactivated OnlyFans account. Evidently, that amount is far from the real amount, which was included in a lawsuit Chyna filed against the Jenner-Kardashians in 2017.

Blac Chyna Model, television personality, rapper, and socialite. Net worth: $1.5 million Blac Chyna is a rapper, clothing designer, television personality, and entrepreneur who is best known for dating Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares a daughter. The influencer also has a son with rapper Tyga. Birth date: May 11, 1988 Birth place: Washington, D.C. Birth name: Angela Renée White Father: Eric Holland Mother: Shalana Hunter (Tokyo Toni) Partners: Tyga (2011–2014) and Rob Kardashian (2016–2017) Children: King Cairo with Tyga and Dream Kardashian with Rob Kardashian

Chyna sued the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan for a whopping $108 million, accusing them of sabotaging the reality television show she starred in alongside Rob Kardashian. The short-lived E! series Rob & Chyna was an awkward foray into the personal life of the youngest Kardashian. According to Page Six, it was unceremoniously canceled due to the fact the show's stars were extremely dysfunctional. Regardless, she did not win that lawsuit and now has to pay the Kardashian's legal fees.

Despite Blac Chyna's numerous businesses, she still struggles to make ends meet. In March 2024, the U.S. Sun reported that she took a second mortgage out on her house. It's unclear why the mother of two would do that since it stands to reason that three people do not need a house with eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms. She also started selling clothes to thrift stores to bring in some extra cash.