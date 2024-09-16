Blac Chyna and Both Her Kids Celebrate Her Two-Year Sobriety With Adorable "Birthday" Video

Model and entrepreneur Blac Chyna celebrated a significant milestone with the people she loves the most: her two kids. In September 2024, Blac Chyna, who also often goes by real name Angela White, reached two years of sobriety after vowing to give up drugs and alcohol.

Her children, King Cairo Stevenson and Dream Kardashian, with whom she shares with Tyga and Rob Kardashian, respectively, were a big reason she changed her habits. So, it seemed fitting her children were with her when she shared the happy news with her fans on Instagram. Keep scrolling to see the adorable way the family commemorated her growth.

Blac Chyna and her kids recorded themselves singing "Happy Birthday" for her two-year sobriety journey.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, Blac Chyna went on Instagram Live with Dream and King in her kitchen. She started the video by flaunting a decadent cake with black ribbons and sat it in the center of her table. Then, King and Dream came into the frame as she explained she wanted to "sing happy birthday with y'all," a.k.a her audience for her two-year sobriety.

Before they began singing, Dream gave her mom's followers a better view of the cake. At the bottom of the cake's plate was a collage of photos of Blac Chyna with her babies at various life stages. Then, Blac Chyna returned to the frame with gold candles and declined Dream's offer to light them for her. Her kids then sang Happy Birthday to the camera as Dream instructed the audience to call her by her name while she and King called her "Mommy." Blac Chyna beamed and kissed her kids as they continued singing.

After the song, the Blac Chyna cut a massive slice of cake that her kids opted to share. She then allowed Dream to cut her slice for her, and decided she could handle the four-layer cake slice independently. Underneath the post, Blac Chyna received multiple congratulatory comments, though she has since turned the video's comments off.

In January 2024, she said on Instagram that she was planning to reach two years of sobriety after celebrating 16 months. Blac Chyna has kept her fans abreast of her sobriety journey since she decided to stay away from drugs and alcohol in September 2022. Since then, she's focused on her fitness and spiritual journeys and frequently discusses them on social media.

While she has maintained her sobriety for two years, she has been candid about the battle not being an easy one. In October 2023, the TV personality admitted staying sober has been difficult, but her kids give her the motivation to stay healthy so she can be present for them.

"It’s a very hard thing," Blac Chyna said on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast. "I had to teach myself discipline,” White admitted. “Even with [my] sobriety, working out, and becoming closer to God with my spirituality, that stuff takes discipline. It's not just a one-day thing. These are things that you have to continue to do on a daily basis. All these things are gonna come at you through your mind, body, and your soul and spirit.”