'Black Clover' Is Getting Its First Animated Movie Even Though the Anime Is Over

'Black Clover' Is Getting Its First Animated Movie Even Though the Anime Is OverBy Kori Williams
Mar. 14 2022, Published 2:23 p.m. ET
The story behind Black Clover, which deals with the struggle of not fitting in, is one so many of us can relate to. In it, we see the story of two orphaned babies who are dropped off at a church on the same day. The two of them, named Asta and Yuno, grew up together as rivals and live in a world where everyone can use magic. Well, almost everyone — while Yuno is naturally gifted, Asta doesn't have the ability at all.
Now, fans have more to look forward to. Black Clover is getting its first animated movie. So when is it coming out, and what does this mean for the anime, which is currently on hiatus? Here's what we know.
When is the 'Black Clover' movie release date?
Although an exact date hasn't been given, the trailer for the upcoming Black Clover movie states that it will come out in 2023. In fact, even though it was announced in 20201, there is little known about the movie in general, aside from what's seen in the trailer.
The manga's creator, Yūki Tabata, is the chief supervisor and original character designer for the film.
Even though the anime is on hiatus and there haven't been any new episodes since March 2021, it doesn't cover all the content from the manga. There are still chapters of the manga that haven't been adapted — so the movie could be a continuation of that original storyline.
When the anime took a break, it was to avoid the series from containing too much filler. According to Comic Book, the series paused in order for more volumes of the manga to be published. From there, the new volumes could be made into a brand new series or the movie we're getting in 2023.
You can watch the Black Clover anime on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation.