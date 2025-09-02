Trump Explains Disturbing Video of Black Garbage Bags Thrown From White House Window "He’s dead and they’re rapidly trying to purge criminal evidence." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 2 2025, 6:01 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @uthighking4

2025 started off as a year of controversy and uncertainty, and as it progressed, things continued to be unpredictable and unsettling. With President Donald Trump returning to the White House for his second term, controversies were rife and ever-present. Yet perhaps none drew as much attention as a late-August, early-September period of time in which speculation about the president's health ran rampant.

Amid the speculation and uncertainty surrounding his health came some unusual videos, including one that showed something that looked like black garbage bags being thrown from a window in the White House. Here's why it's so unusual and what people had to say about it.

What were those black garbage bags that were seen thrown from White House windows?

The video in question was supposedly taken by a patron in a restaurant near the White House. The video appears to show someone throwing an object out of an open window on the second floor of the White House. According to the internet, they were black garbage bags, although the video is unclear.

In several videos, content users noted that the White House windows cannot be opened. Former First Lady Michelle Obama lamented this fact while speaking to Stephen Colbert in 2015. This is supposedly done for safety purposes, yet in the video, the window is clearly open. So what gives? The short answer: we don't really know.

In order to open the window, someone would have had to intentionally remove the window or the mechanisms which keep them closed. And then to toss something out the window instead of carrying it down the service stairs? It begs some serious questions, for which we have no answers.

Fan theories have exploded about what they could possibly be.

The internet, of course, is quick to supply some theories as to why something resembling black trash bags might be thrown from the window. And most of these theories are unflattering about President Trump. For several days at the end of August 2025 and the start of September 2025, people were speculating that Trump had passed away or was seriously ill. He had not been seen in public for several days, and White House photos of the president supposedly golfing didn't allay concerns.

So, of course, the internet thought the worst. In some comment sections and on some social media platforms, people speculated that the president had passed away, and someone was disposing of his body in parts. Others suggested that he was using Depends adult diapers, and that they were being thrown out rather than carried down the stairs "to avoid smelling the place up." One user mused, "He’s dead and they’re rapidly trying to purge criminal evidence."

So what is the real answer? We really don't know, but it was an unusual thing to see amid so much speculation about the president's health, that's for sure. Trump himself declared that the video "must be AI" because the windows can't open and "weigh about 600lbs." while he spoke to the press on Sept. 2, 2025.

