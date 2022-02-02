Need a Caption That Celebrates Black History Month? We've Got You Covered

1. “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” — Barack Obama

2. “Love takes off the masks we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within.” — James Baldwin

3. “Almost always, the creative dedicated minority has made the world better.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.

4. “I’m rooting for everybody Black.” — Issa Rae