'Black Ink Crew's' Krystal and Rok's Relationship Is Going Strong

Fans of Black Ink Crew are familiar with how most relationships on the show go. They typically crash and burn. From Ceaser Emanuel and Dutchess Lattimore to Tati and Ted, couples on the show have a history of not working out. With issues of cheating, drama, and simply no longer being compatible with one another, most of the cast members prefer to keep their dating lives out of the mix.

On the flip side, Krystal and Rok have become a fan-favorite couple. Not only do they complement one another, but they also seem to really enjoy each other’s company. However, viewers can’t help but think about how past relationships on the show have played out. And since it seems like trouble is always around the corner, fans are worried about Krystal and Rok’s relationship.

Are Black Ink Crew’s Krystal and Rok still together? Keep reading to get the 4-1-1.