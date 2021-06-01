Actor Blair Underwood Has Split From His Wife After 27 Years of Marriage and Three Kids

It’s always sad to see two people part ways. While there are many reasons why couples decide to separate, knowing that kids are involved makes things a bit harder to swallow. So, it comes with a heavy heart to hear that award-winning actor Blair Underwood and his wife Desiree DaCosta are calling it quits.

How many kids does Blair Underwood have? Keep reading to get the 4-1-1.

Blair has always been open about his family life. A quick scroll through his social media will show you images of his kids, but fans are always game to learn more about a celebrity’s family unit. And these days, Blair’s kids are on the tip of everyone’s tongue.

As for Blake and Brielle, their accomplishments are not known to the public. But, as they come from such a talented and accomplished family, we can bet that they are equally gifted in their respective fields.

Paris shared via his LinkedIn that he has tons of experience working as a radio host and street team assistant director. Not to mention, he is also well-rounded like his famous dad. Paris has delved into the production and merchandising fields through different internships.

Paris appears to be very business-minded, having earned a degree from the USC Marshall School of Business, per LinkedIn . Paris also has an interest in the entertainment world like his dad, but in a different lane.

The Sun reports that Blair is a father of three. The actor has two sons, Blake and Paris, and a daughter Brielle.

In this day and age, it’s super common to see children of celebrities attempt to make a name of their own off of their familial backgrounds. That can be said for Reginae Carter, Yaya Mayweather, and many more. But for the Underwood kids, they prefer to keep a lower profile.

Blair and wife Desiree DaCosta announced their divorce on May 31, 2021.

All good things sometimes come to an end. Blair and Desiree were the shining example of #BlackLove in an industry that can sometimes be tough on relationships. So, the news of their split has left fans devastated. In a joint statement — via Instagram — the couple shared that their marriage has officially ended.

“It has truly been a beautiful journey," the couple shared. "Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.”

In the conclusion of their statement, the couple asked fans to respectfully give them privacy while thanking them for their support over their 27 years of marriage.

The reason for their split has not been shared, so it’s likely a detail that the former couple would like to keep out of the public eye. Blair once shared in an interview with Oprah.com that he was all about supporting Desiree within their marriage

Source: Getty Images