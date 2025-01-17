Blake Lively Calls Herself Khaleesi in Alleged Texts to Justin Baldoni — And She's Got Dragons! 'If you ever get around to watching 'Game of Thrones,' you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons." By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 17 2025, 1:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega / HBO

If you can believe it, the drama between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is only getting messier! On Jan. 16, 2025, Justin — who also directed the romantic drama flick — filed a lawsuit in New York, claiming that Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her close friend Taylor Swift made the film's production "very difficult" for him.

The lawsuit came alongside a series of alleged text messages between Justin and Blake, in which the Gossip Girl star seemingly likened herself to Khaleesi from Game of Thrones.

Source: HBO Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, aka Khaleesi, in 'Game of Thrones.'

Blake Lively compared herself to Khaleesi from 'Game of Thrones' in alleged texts to Justin Baldoni.

In the complaint, Justin included texts exchanged between him and Blake, where they discussed her suggested changes to the infamous rooftop scene in It Ends With Us. In one alleged message, Justin praised Blake's changes, saying he "really love(d) what (she) did" and that her tweaks made the scene "so much more fun and interesting."

However, the complaint took a strange turn when Justin described an alleged meeting at Ryan and Blake's New York City penthouse. According to his account, during this meeting, Ryan and Taylor Swift reportedly pressured him into accepting one of Blake's rewrites for the film.

Blake Lively describing herself as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones pic.twitter.com/SiCSzhYYbi — AllAboutTRH (@AllAboutTRH) January 16, 2025

According to the complaint, Justin felt he didn't need any outside pressure, so he texted Blake, telling her that while her changes improved the scene, he "would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor," adding a playful emoji. Blake allegedly responded by comparing herself to Game of Thrones' Khaleesi, saying that Ryan and Taylor were her "two dragons."

"If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better," Blake's alleged text read. "Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."er."

Social media is having a field day with Blake's alleged text.

Social media users have swiftly responded to Blake's alleged text, finding it odd (and a little cringe) that she refers to herself as Khaleesi. "The fact that Blake Lively refers to herself as Khaleesi from GOT is kinda nuts," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Did she miss where Daenerys became a villain at the end of the series?"

A second person wondered, "Does she realize what happened to Khaleesi? She went mad with power." "Blake Lively's clearly missing the moral of that great story & the outcome of Khaleesi's quest for the throne," a third X user said. "Her ending in this battle with Justin Baldoni may just emulate GoTs where the dragon who loves her most will be carrying her off into non-existence."

TikTok creator DJ Hungry Human (@djhungryhuman1) also weighed in on the situation, saying, "Imagine Justin Baldoni being a grown a-- man and getting that text message from Blake Lively?" The influencer included the alleged text as a photo in the video.