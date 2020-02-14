We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America

Is the Xbox One-Exclusive MMORPG 'Bless Unleashed' Coming to PS4?

When it comes to MMORPGs, there aren't a ton of them for major consoles. So when a new one is announced, the questions start flying: is it coming to both Xbox One and PS4? That's the question gamers are asking about the upcoming Bless Unleashed, the Round 8 Studio and Neowiz-developed title that's currently in open beta until later this November. We know it'll be available on Xbox One, but will it also be seen on Sony's PS4 any time soon? 

If any recent chatter is to be believed, the answer may very well be yes. While there haven't been any official announcements confirming that there will be a PS4 release for Bless Unleashed just yet, there are certainly a few clues that lead us to believe that a version for the system could be on its way at some point in the future. Here's what we know about the situation thus far, MMORPG fanatics. We know it's hard trying to find the next great online adventure!