Fans Are Asking About the Blind Frog Ranch Lawsuit — Here's What We Know The property is featured on the reality TV show 'Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch.'

Fans of the reality TV show Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch want an update about the lawsuit filed against Duane Ollinger, the star of the hidden treasure series. Duane appears on the show with his son, Chad, and other team members as they hunt for buried treasures on his ranch in eastern Utah.

The show features the team as they search seven underground caves on his 160-acre property, the Blind Frog Ranch. Duane and the team are followed as they look for a pot of gold they believe is hidden somewhere on his property.

According to Judicial Nexus, a lawsuit was brought against Duane by local authorities and environmental groups. They claim that his mining operations did not have the proper legal permits and requested that the courts stop Duane from excavating until the legal matters were decided. Various excavation tools, such as heavy machinery and explosives, are used during the process, and the Utah Department of Environmental Quality and other groups filed a complaint.

Duane argued that he owns the property, so he can do whatever he wants to on his ranch. However, court records show that Blind Frog Ranch is owned by Ollinger Duane ETAL, which means it is owned by Duane Ollinger and others. Environmental groups used the technicality to challenge Duane's ownership rights, and full ownership of the ranch needs to be clarified by the courts. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is also involved because there is a dispute that some of the ranch is on federal land.

The lawsuit hasn't stopped the Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch production, though. Season 5 of the reality show premiered on June 18 on the Discovery Channel. A description by Warner Bros. noted that the team is still excavating on the property.

"In the season premiere, Chad dives deep into an underground passage, discovering artifacts and a potential way through to the keyhole chamber," read the description. "Meanwhile, geologist Eric Drummond returns from Ohio with intel on how to drill around the meteorite on the ranch. But a midnight intruder on the property digs up an even bigger mystery, putting the team on high alert and impeding their efforts."

The description also appears to hint at the lawsuit. "Yet as they inch closer to the treasure, a deadly radioactive discovery, volatile elements, mysterious trespassers, and secret government operations threaten to halt everything." Environmental activists say that the excavation Duane and his team are conducting on the Blind Frog Ranch can result in water contamination and disrupt local wildlife and ecosystems.