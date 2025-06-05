When Is the Release Date for ‘Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch’ Season 5? Premiering in 2021, ‘Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch’ centers on landowner Duane Ollinger and his son Chad. By Danielle Jennings Published June 5 2025, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: Discovery

The summer season may still be a few weeks away, but summer television has already started, and fan favorites are ready to return. One of the shows on the list is Discovery’s reality hit Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, which is gearing up for its fifth season.

Article continues below advertisement

Premiering in 2021, Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch centers on landowner Duane Ollinger and his son Chad, who are determined to find out what is hidden inside the seven underground caves on the 160-acre Blind Frog Ranch. So, when can we expect Season 5?

Source: Discovery

Article continues below advertisement

When is the release date for ‘Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch’ season 5?

According to TV Insider, the fifth season of the show is just around the corner, as it’s set to premiere on Wednesday, June 18, on Discovery. Per the outlet, the new season is set to entertain fans with even more discoveries. As of now, the number of episodes for the new season has not been released, but it will likely feature eight episodes, same as the previous seasons.

What is Season 5 of ‘Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch’ about?

Per TV Insider, in the fifth season of the show, the search at Blind Frog Ranch “takes a pivotal turn as the team uncovers astounding new findings that bring them to the brink of discovery and the enigmatic land once again strikes back, revealing that even bigger secrets and mysteries lie beneath its surface.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Discovery

The new season will also see the Ollinger father-son duo “investigating an underwater tunnel with remnants of ancient Aztec artifacts, Aztec stone markers dotting the landscape, a mysterious chiseled tablet buried deep inside a cave, and evidence of an archaic armory which puts them hot on the trail to the long-lost fortune."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Discovery

What have the Ollingers said about the show?

In a 2023 interview with The Idaho Press, Duane and Chad shared some insight into the show and what it’s like working together. “It's an honor for me, and I can say that, but we're all on a timeline. And so, where my parents passed away and the disease they had, [made me realize ] we're on a timeline in that same line,” Duane said of working with son Chad.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Discovery

“And so is Chad and his family. So if we find something that will help and not have to go through seeing some of our family members die, then what an honor,” he said. “But yet, we need to push hard to find out if something can help my children or their kids and things like that.“